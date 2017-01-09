Teresa Palmer Is Mom Goals While Taking ‘Breastfeeding Breaks’ At Globes: Sweet Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

What a supermom! Teresa Palmer proved she can do it all when she shared an adorable selfie from the Golden Globes, revealing she snuck off throughout the night to nurse her 1-month-old son! There’s no way the star would have missed Hollywood’s big night, as this was her 1st Golden Globes ever. We just love how she didn’t have to sacrifice being with her little one either!

Teresa Palmer, 30, was quite the multi-tasker at the 2017 Golden Globes on Jan. 8. The Hacksaw Ridge star not only walked the red carpet, attended the show, and made the after-party rounds, but flying under the radar, she also took “breastfeeding breaks” where she ran “upstairs” to nurse her tiny son Forest Sage, 1 month. Talk about a rockstar mom! The blonde beauty even took a super cute selfie to prove it.

“Upstairs at the Golden Globes for breastfeeding breaks!! #momlife,” Teresa captioned her Instagram pic, which featured baby Forest laying on her chest. Teresa can also be seen in the photo, all dolled up in red lipstick, a chic up-do, and diamond earrings. This mom-of-two certainly never misses a beat! And her fans agree. “An absolute goddess 😍😘,” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “Well done @teresapalmer mumma gotta do what mumma gotta do.”

Teresa and her hubby Mark Webber, 36, attended both the star-studded show AND InStyle magazine’s official after party. And we don’t blame the Australian actress for going all out during her big night — this was, after all, her very first Golden Globes appearance. “Getting ready for my first ever Golden Globes!” Teresa wrote on social media alongside a pic of herself with her glam squad before the show.

“Wearing custom @armani Prive! I’m so excited and nervous & all those things but mainly grateful 🙏 Proud to be representing @hacksawridge which is nominated for best picture!” Unfortunately Hacksaw Ridge didn’t take home the gold at the end of the night — it lost to Moonlight — but win or lose, Teresa seemed to have a blast at the LA festivities!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love that Teresa took breastfeeding breaks during Hollywood’s big night? Is she a rockstar mom, or what?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.