The final season of ‘Girls’ is upon us! A full-length season 6 trailer dropped on Jan. 9, and there’s so much to take in. Adam and Jessa are still very hot and heavy, Hannah’s career is on the right path again, and Marnie is basically cheating on Ray. Click to WATCH!

Hannah’s (Lena Dunham) trying to get her career back on track, but she’s dealing with a lot of drama, especially when it comes to Marnie (Alison Williams). Marnie is having a “sick little tryst” with Desi (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), while she’s still seeing Ray (Alex Karpovsky). This is not going to end well.

After last season’s major breakdown between Adam (Adam Driver) and Jessa (Jemima Kirke), they’re still together when the show picks up. These two just can’t get enough of each other. “Why are you guys mad at me about Adam?” Jessa says to Elijah (Andrew Rannells) and Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet). “Grow up!”

As expected, when life gets to be too much, Marnie freaks out. “Do you promise that we’ll always be friends?” she asks Hannah. “You think I’m going to stop being your friend now? After putting up with all this bullshit?” Hannah replies. (Hannah is literally all of us.)

It looks like Hannah does get something published. The final moments of the trailer feature the cast members reading something. “I want to write stories that make people feel less alone than I did,” Hannah says in the voiceover. “I want to make people laugh about the things in life that are painful.”

Did anyone else just get chills? The final season of this incredible little show is going to be amazing. We can’t wait to see how it all ends. Girls returns on Feb. 12 at 10 p.m. on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for the final season of Girls? Let us know!