Evan Rachel Wood Channels David Bowie With Unique Look At 2017 Globes

REX/Shutterstock

So vamp! Evan Rachel Wood turned heads when she arrived at the 2017 Golden Globes, rocking a short blonde ‘do with a deep side part. Get the look here!

Evan Rachel Wood, 29, totally killed it on the 2017 Golden Globe Awards red carpet in her sexy black tuxedo. Her hairstylist, Peter Butler, curated the perfect beauty look to go with what he called her “boyish yet very sexy look” and we’ve got ALL the details right here.

Peter shared that Evan’s look was inspired by both Marlene Dietrich and David Bowie, adding that he gave her “a very deep side part with a 1940s-style Marcel Wave.” And of course, it totally worked for Evan!

Here’s “The How-To,” straight from Peter himself:

I started by applying Leonor Greyl Serum de Soie Sublimateur to clean, damp hair. Evan’s hair is quite bleached at the moment so it’s fragile. I wanted to apply something protective before I blew it out. I then combed in Leonor Greyl Mousse au Lotus Volumatrice to thicken the hair and help it hold the wave later on.

I blew dry the top of her hair using a small round brush to give it some volume, then switched to a paddle-style Mason Pearson brush for the sides and back, which are quite short. Once the hair was dry, I sprayed in Leonor Greyl Voluforme, took a 3/4–barrel curling iron and created waves through the longer, top portion of her hair.

All the tools it took for tonight's look! #EvanRachelWood #goldenglobes2017 Merci @leonorgreylusa #Nominated #BestActress @west.world #ShineOn A photo posted by peterbutlerhair (@peterbutlerhair) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:51pm PST

I combed through the waves to soften them, applied Leonor Greyl Eclat Naturel for shine, and created a deep side part so that all the waves fell on one side. I then smoothed the hair on the opposite side and tucked it tightly behind her ear.

To keep everything in place, I finished with a generous dose of Leonor Greyl Laque Souple hairspray.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Do you love or loathe Evan’s look at the Globes? Comment below, let us know what you’re thinking!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.