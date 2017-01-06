Gigi Hadid Beautiful Without Makeup Hugging BF Zayn Malik — He Loves Her For Her

REX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of SnapchatREX/Shutterstock / Courtesy of Snapchat

Gigi Hadid posted two gorgeous photos on Snapchat on January 5. The model wore no makeup, and cuddled up to boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The off duty model look really suits Gigi — she looks absolutely amazing in the natural light! So gorgeous.

We love when stars post photos without makeup — in fact, we have rounded up over 75 pics of stars wearing no makeup!

Gigi doesn’t need any, but we still loved seeing this natural side of her. It’s such a contrast to the glam look she so often wears on the red carpet and on the runway. She’s a Maybelline brand ambassador, so we love when she rocks a smokey eye or bold lip.

Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail and she looked to be rocking a bomber jacket. So casual and cool! We love that she’s rocking her bare face in front of her boyfriend — that takes a lot of courage!

The key to rocking a no makeup look is skincare! No matter your age, you should have a routine. We love to cleanse with an oil cleanser on dry skin (it won’t make you break out if you have oily skin — it will actually balance your skin) and then a second cleanse with a gel or foaming cleanser.

Follow with a toner. Use a serum for your skin type — Vitamin C serums help to brighten and give you a glow in the winter. Follow with a moisturizer. During the day, make sure your moisturizer has an SPF, even in the winter!

