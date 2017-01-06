Courtesy of Twitter

So terrifying. A gunman opened fire and reportedly killed 5 people inside Fort Lauderdale Airport on Friday, January 6, and the pictures from the still-active crime scene will give you chills.

The Fort Lauderdale Airport was at a complete and total standstill after a horrific incident that left five people shot to death and 13 more injured occurred on Friday, January 6. Thankfully, it is being reported that the shooter is in custody and was also wounded, however that will not bring back the lives of those who have already been lost. The first photos from the airport show grounded flights and the chaos of people moving to safety.

One picture in the gallery above shows dozens of people on the tarmac, gathered together next to a terminal. Another photo shows people embracing and making emergency phone calls further out on the tarmac, a much bigger space between them and the airport building.

More upsetting pictures show EMT’s rolling a stretcher outside of a building where two people are huddled together on the ground seeking help. An eerie inside shot of the airport shows an empty check-in area, and although some people can be seen near the desk the building looks deserted. So scary.

Unfortunately, shortly after it was reported that a suspect had been taken into custody, more people were seen running out of the building onto the tarmac on live television as CNN broadcasted from the scene. At this time, it’s unclear whether or not a second shooter is present.

HollywoodLifers — Our thoughts remain with the family, friends and loved ones of those who were killed and injured in this horrible tragedy.

