Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Laid To Rest In Private Funeral — See Touching Pics

REX/Shutterstock, SplashNews

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were finally laid to rest in a beautiful and quirky ceremony on Jan. 6. See all the pics of Carrie’s Prozac urn, daughter Billie Lourd leaning on her man Taylor Lautner and more, right here.

Of course Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher’s funeral couldn’t just be a regular dowdy affair. These lovely ladies managed to bring their friends and family joy and laughter, even after their deaths! You can see all of the touching moments by clicking through the gallery above.

One day after dozens of Hollywood stars came out to honor the duo at a beautiful memorial, only close friends and family gathered to lay them to rest at their Forest Lake Drive, Los Angeles funeral service. Todd Fisher, 58, was the first to arrive, looking melancholy behind the wheel of his car before leading friends and family to the grave of his sister and mother.

As expected, Carrie’s beloved dog Gary had to make an appearance and say one last goodbye to his owner, and he was walked out into the manicured cemetery to do so. To once again prove that she’s a hilarious icon and champion of mental illness, Carrie’s remains were placed in an urn shaped like a giant Prozac pill! Her cunning wit definitely didn’t die with her, and we love that.

Billie Lourd, 24, Carrie’s daughter, couldn’t help but shed a few tears as they buried her mother and grandmother, and the photos are absolutely devastating to see. Luckily she had her rumored new beau and Scream Queens costar Taylor Lautner, 24, by her side to serve as a pillar of strength. It’s so sweet that he was there to support her in this terribly dark time! See all of the photos in the gallery above.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Carrie and Debbie’s service? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.