Heck yes! Austin Mahone ripped off his shirt and flaunted his chiseled abs for a sexy new magazine spread, and we can’t stop staring at his hot torso! To see the singer’s half naked body, keep reading.

Austin Mahone, 20, flaunted his muscular body for the upcoming issue of L’Uomo Vogue, posing sideways with his face aimed towards the camera. It’s a black and white shot, and Austin looks pretty lean. Thanks to the angle, we can even see a hint of his glutes, if you know what we mean! And his abs are insane — the man looks GOOD. He should take photos like this more often! Austin also posed in sexy outfits, but we like the shirtless photo more. SEE THE PICS HERE!

He also opened up about his new music. “The new EP is definitely more mature than my past releases,” Austin, 20, told L’Uomo Vogue of his latest mixtape, ForMe+You, which dropped on Dec. 30. “My fans have really grown up with me, and I think this EP shows that growth over the past couple of years. I worked on it out in Los Angeles, in different studio sessions with a couple of producers, which was great and super collaborative.”

His new EP features Juicy J, 2 Chainz and Pitbull as collaborators, but if he had his wish, he’d record a song with a huge country artist.

“I’m from San Antonio, Texas, originally and have been listening to George Strait since I was little, so he’s definitely a legend to me,” Austin said. “I would love to work with him.” That would be SO cool!

