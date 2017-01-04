Chelsea Vs. Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

It’s a brand new year and Chelsea would love to kick off 2017 by setting a Premier League record. The Blues will try to score a historic 14th-straight win when they tackle Tottenham Hotspur on Jan. 4. Don’t dare miss a single second of this match – click to watch.

With Liverpool and Manchester City closing in on their lead in the Premier League, the last thing Chelsea wants to do is start 2017 off on the wrong foot. When they roll into White Hart Lane to face Tottenham Hotspur on their home turf, Antonio Conte’s side better stay focused or their championship dreams could go up in a puff of smoke. This game is set for 3:00 PM ET so tune in to watch!

Going into this game, Chelsea is tied with the 2002 Arsenal side for the most consecutive wins in the Premier League. Chelsea actually kicked off their 13-game winning streak against Arsenal on Sept. 24, blanking the Gunners 3-0, per ESPN. Since then, Diego Costa, 28, has led the Blues to the brink of history, scoring 9 of his 14 goals in the Premier League.

If the club manages to defeat the Spurs, Chelsea would become “only the fifth team to win 14 consecutive league matches at any time, in any of the divisions,” according to John Murray, per the BBC. However, Tottenham – who are in the hunt at 5th place on the EPL table – are no slouches.

Tottenham remains unbeaten at home, and could match the 2000-01 season when they went 10 home games without a single loss. Harry Kane, 23, is considered one of the major keys to Tottenham’s success, as the young English soccer stud has scored 10 goals this season. Yet, he was held to a goalless showing when Chelsea defeated Tottenham, 2-1, on Nov. 26, 2016.

Will he be the hero of the game? Or will Diego Costa continue to prove why many consider him the best player in the EPL this season? The Brazilian superstar has scored in seven of nine away EPL games this season, only failing to find the net when taking on Arsenal and Sunderland.

Who do you think will win this game, HollywoodLifers? Will Chelsea claim a spot in the history books or will Tottenham topple the Blues’ hopes of breaking the record?

