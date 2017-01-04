T.I. & Tiny Getting Divorced: Is There A Chance They Can Still Make It Work?

REX/Shutterstock

T.I. and Tiny are going through some crazy drama right now! After Tiny filed for divorce back in December, it seemed like all was lost. But HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that there may be hope for the couple after all!

T.I., 36, has reportedly been waiting for his wife of six years, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, to cool down after filing for divorce back in December 2016, in hopes he can talk some “sense” into her. And maybe this waiting game will actually end up working out for him. After all, based on T.I. and Tiny’s very dramatic love story over the years, it doesn’t seem out of the question that they could get back together, even though she’s already filed the divorce documents.

“No one would be surprised if they got back together, even after all of this,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “It is what they do.” Well, that’s definitely the truth! We’ve seen the highs and lows between these two over the years, but they always seem to bounce back. And things are already looking better for the pair, as Tiny posted a video featuring T.I. and their little girl, Diana, having some quality family time on Christmas.

But there is always the chance they have hit a low they can’t come back from. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Tiny filed because she had reached her breaking point. “She stayed longer because of the five kids, but T.I. took her for granted and just thought she would always be there and she didn’t want to be stuck in that rut forever,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Let’s hope T.I. and Tiny can get out of this rut together!

