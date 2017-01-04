‘PLL’ Star Shay Mitchell Dating Hot Canadian Reporter Matte Babel — They’re ‘Serious’

REX/Shutterstock

‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Shay Mitchell is nothing if not a good secret keeper. Just look at how well she’s kept her new relationship with ET Canada reporter Matte Babel under wraps? Get the scoop on her fresh romance right here!

You can’t get one by us Shay Mitchell! It was recently revealed that the 29-year-old Pretty Little Liars star has been seeing ET Canada reporter Matte Babel “for a few months,” according to an ET source. “They are serious and are having fun together.” Sounds like a perfect relationship to us! Shay and Matte reportedly met through some mutual buddies in Los Angeles. Looks like their friends were successful at playing matchmaker!

📸| Shay na snapchacie razem ze swoim przyjacielem/ partnerem Matte Babel (@thisisbabel) !! pic.twitter.com/HH2DRMg9bx — Shay Mitchell PL (@ShaymNewsPL) January 3, 2017

Though Shay is an actress and Matte is a reporter, they have more in common than you may think. After all, Shay and Matte are both from Toronto. Go Canada! More coincidences? Matte happens to be friends with Ryan Silverstein — Shay’s ex-boyfriend. Very interesting!

Matte is also good buddies with fellow Toronto native Drake, a bro he couldn’t wait to show off Shay to. “Matte brought Shay with him to Drake’s 30th birthday party,” the source tells ET, “and they just spent the holidays together.”

Shay has taken to sharing their recent adventures on social media, with breathtaking pics of their trip to Tulum, Mexico, posted on her Instagram account and several adorable Snapchat videos with cute filters on her and Matte. By the looks of it, things are just heating up for this young couple and we have no idea what to expect from them next! But we can bet it’s gonna be something adorable and fun.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Shay and Matte are a good fit? Are you happy for the new couple? Give us all your thoughts below!

