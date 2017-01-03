Justin Bieber Finally Returns To Instagram — But There’s A Big Catch

Courtesy of Instagram

He’s back on the map! After taking a much-too-long hiatus, Justin Bieber has returned to Instagram! The sexy singer is already busy posting away with recent updates of his life, but there’s one MAJOR catch to his comeback. Find out what it is!

New year, new Instagram account. Justin Bieber, 22, has already racked up over 50 thousand followers on his new page, but fans will be heartbroken to know that he’s not the one doing the posting. What shows up on the “Sorry” singer’s feed is entirely up to his manager, Scooter Braun. This unfortunately means we won’t be getting the REAL Justin — the one who shared romantic pictures with Sofia Richie and called out ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez. His pictures are probably going to be more industry and music based now, rather than personal memories of his worldly travels and romantic escapades.

The tattooed heartthrob (through Scooter) made his first post on Jan. 2. Dressed in a black varsity jacket and backwards baseball cap, Justin looks beyond handsome in the premiere pic. The second one has him standing behind a DJ booth talking to one of his friends. With a new account comes a new band of followers, so we wonder if Selena, Sofia, or Hailey Baldwin are somewhere amongst them. After all, it was kind of Selena’s doing that Justin quit the app in the first place.

Justin used to be the king of Instagram, posting daily snaps of his killer body and epic tour. It wasn’t until his fling with Sofia that everything went south REALLY quickly. The couple documented almost every second of their joint trip to Japan, and it didn’t take long for his exes to notice. Hailey totally dissed Justin for flaunting Sofia around, which resulted in him threatening to delete his account all together. Selena begged him not to for the sake of his fans, but that didn’t make a difference. Glad to see he’s back, though!

