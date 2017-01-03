Heather Locklear Reportedly Enters Rehab For 5th Time: I’m ‘Taking Steps To Enrich My Life’

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Heather Locklear is reportedly back in the rehab for the fifth time. A rep for the iconic ‘Dynasty’ actress claims she’s ‘taking steps to enrich’ her life amid rumors that she had a meltdown around New Year’s Eve. Get all the shocking details, here!

The holidays aren’t always full of merriment and cheer. For some, the arrival of a new year can bring on tons of stress, and even possibly depression. Not to say that’s what happened to Heather Locklear, 55, but rumors have been swirling that she suffered a total meltdown around the time of New Year’s Eve. Now, the actress’ rep has reportedly confirmed that she’s in rehab, and “taking the steps” to enrich her life. Heather, through her rep, spoke out about her worrisome situation on Jan. 3, expressing, “I’m currently I am working on tying up some loose ends regarding certain issues so I can hit 2017 full steam ahead,” to Page Six.

It’s so great to hear that Heather is putting a positive spin on her rehab stay, especially after knowing the scary details of her troubled past. A 911 call was made to the Dynasty star’s house in 2008, which was said to be made by her doctor, claiming she was trying to commit suicide. That same year, she checked into a medical facility in Arizona for psychological issues, including anxiety and depression. Including this new case, Heather has now been to rehab five times.

We aren’t totally sure what pushed Heather over the edge this time, but a new Radar Online report claims she was “drunk and on pills” at the time of her check-in. Heather has a history of battling drug addiction that reached a breaking point in 2012. The actress’ sister called 911 that year as she believed Heather was in danger after reportedly mixing prescription drugs with alcohol. We wish Heather a healthy recovery and hope she finds the help she needs!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised to hear that Heather is reportedly back in rehab?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.