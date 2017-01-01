Alicia Keys Slays New Year’s Eve Performance With Emotional ‘Blended Family’ Show

Courtesy of NBC

That girl is on FIRE! Thank you so much Alicia Keys for that beautiful farewell song to 2016! Coming to us from Universal Walk in Los Angeles, ‘The Voice’ singer performed ‘Blended Family’ as part of Carson Daly’s NYE celebration! Read all about it here.

No makeup? NO PROBLEM! Even on a night like New Year’s Eve, when girls typically doll themselves up in their finest glitter, Alicia Keys, 35, still managed to steal the show with her natural beauty — and talent! The #NoMakeupMovement trendsetter brought in NYE with tons of charisma and power, as she belted out the strong notes of “Blended Family” as part of Carson Daly’s celebration in New York’s Time Square.

With a little help of Blake Shelton and a capella group Pentatonix, the newest The Voice judge kept the entire crowd dancing on their feet until the stroke of midnight. It was like watching a fantasy unravel as fireworks lit up the sky and the Time Square Ball dropped to the sound of a countdown that could be heard from space. As soon as that magical hour hit, Blake smooched the living daylights out of Gwen Stefani, while Alicia romanced the hell out of hubby Swizz Beatz. Hundreds of (freezing cold) New Yorkers huddled and cuddled each other like there was no tomorrow! So romantic!

Meanwhile, in the warmth of Alicia’s LA home, another star is being born! The “Girl On Fire” singer must have passed on her music talents to adorable song Egypt Daoud Dean, as he’s already on the fast track to releasing an album of his own. Alicia uploaded a video of her son playing the piano for the first time, and it seriously sounds like something Mozart would approve of. Obviously Egypt comes from a family of talented musicians, so it’s only a matter of tim until he’s the world’s next rockstar! What an amazing family!

HollywoodLifers, were you blown away by Alicia’s NYE performance?

