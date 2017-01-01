Don Lemon Drunk On NYE Broadcast? Fans Freak Out Over His Hilarious Behavior

It must be the new year, because CNN’s Don Lemon cut loose on December 31! Viewers of ‘New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin’ got a huge treat when it appeared that Don started celebrating HARD in New Orleans on air. Click through to see some of hilarious antics, and viewers’ thrilled reactions!

Confirmed: CNN journalist Don Lemon was hella wasted on air on New Year’s Eve. He said so himself, after hours of hilarious behavior and barely coherent rambling, next to his stone cold sober co-host Brooke Baldwin (bless her). “People are saying I’m lit. Yeah, I’m lit. Who cares? New Orleans is lit,” Don confessed at one point, before saying that “2016 was awful” and getting his mic cut. This is the stuff of legends:

To be honest, most of the world had their fingers crossed that Drunk Don Lemon would show up on New Year’s Eve 2017. The serious journalist turned up during CNN’s New Year’s Eve 2016 broadcast, much to the delight of viewers all over the nation, and started the year off with a bang. During that edition of New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin, Don at one point was found wandered off, doing shots in a hot tub instead of hanging with his co-host Brooke. Clearly this magic needed to happen again.

Just a few things that Don accomplished this year during his show in New Orleans? He got his ear pierced on air while Brooke patiently waited by his side, and waxed poetic about his dating life. He let everyone watching CNN know that he’s open to a relationship in 2017, and that he’s trying to be a better partner. He’s not going to be as selfish! Any takers? Needless to say, Don was the hero that everyone needed to bring us into the new year:

No one is cutting Don Lemon off. Brooke, Im not kidding. You let the man, drink. We want #DrunkDonLemon — Kim is Bored 📎 (@Kim_is__bored) January 1, 2017

CNN just dropped its audio after Don Lemon asked for another drink & said "2016 was awful." That's hilarious. — Denny Burkholder (@DennyBurkholder) January 1, 2017

"Pour me a little more… a little more than that…2016 WAS AWFUL–"

*CNN cuts mic*

Drunk Don Lemon's my spirit animal #drunkdonlemon — Elizabeth L. Duffy (@LizLou08) January 1, 2017

Don Lemon is SMASHED on live TV and his co-anchor looks like she's had enough. These tears I cry 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/D8mwQxTcnx — Shirley Pleaser (@BienSur_JeTaime) January 1, 2017

Don Lemon tomorrow: This just in I'm hungover AF and woke naked next to a goat. @CNN @andersoncooper #CNNNYE #DrunkDonLemon — WillFreeman (@WillFreemanIII) January 1, 2017

