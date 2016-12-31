Ohio State Buckeyes Vs. Clemson Tigers Live Stream: Watch The Fiesta Bowl Online

REX Shutterstock

The College Football Playoffs are here, and we’ve got quite a match-up as the Clemson Tigers are meeting up against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl. This semifinal game will be epic as both teams want a chance at making it to the NCAA Championship and we’ve got your way to watch via live stream.

The Ohio State Buckeyes return to the desert to play in the Fiesta Bowl for the second straight year, but they’re facing a way harder opponent this time around with the second ranked Clemson Tigers coming at them. Both teams only lost one game in their 2016 seasons, but in OSU’s case it came at the hands of Big Ten East rival Penn State, costing them a chance at the conference championship that PSU went on to win. But the folks who run the College Football Playoffs know the Buckeyes are still one of the best teams in the NCAA and gave them an invite to play ACC Champs Clemson in the semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl. You can catch all the action from Glendale, AZ when the game gets underway Dec. 31 at 7pm EST, so stream the game online thanks to ESPN via your cable provider. CLICK HERE TO WATCH OHIO STATE VS. CLEMSON VIA LIVE STREAM.

The game will pit two of college football’s best quarterbacks against each other, with Clemson’s Heisman Trophy nominee Deshaun Watson, 21, against OSU’s J.T. Barrett, 21. The two have been pals since meeting in Oregon’s Elite 11 high school football camp and both have NFL dreams.

“It’s going to be a lot of fun just to be able to see him (play) live and for each to compete against one another and just have that friendly competition,” Deshaun told reporters ahead of the game. “Best of luck to him and his team. He’ll probably say the same thing. But it will be a fun task, something that we both talked about whenever we went on some road trips together over the summer and became good friends.”

“We became friends from Day One and just kind of started clicking from there,” he continued. “Once it was announced (they’d face off in the Fiesta Bowl), we both texted each other and said, see you in Arizona and best of luck, all that. We see it as all love and respect and want the best for one another just going out there and competing.” Aww! Best of luck to both teams.

