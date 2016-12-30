Danny Strong Engaged: ‘Buffy’ Star & ‘Empire’ Co-Creator Proposes To GF

Courtesy of Instagram

Pop some champagne! Former ‘Gilmore Girls’ and ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star Danny Strong has proposed to girlfriend Caitlin Mehner just in time for the new year! Of course she said ‘yes,’ and he shared the story of their incredible journey to becoming engaged. We’ve got the details here.

Wedding bells will be ringing in 2017 for former Gilmore Girls star and Empire co-creator Danny Strong. 42. He proposed to his longtime girlfriend Caitlin Mehner on Dec. 28 and she joyfully accepted his massive diamond ring. The couple is vacationing in Maui and he found paradise was the perfect place to pop the question.

“Three and a half years ago I saw the cutest girl I’d ever seen and got up the nerve to talk to her. She gave me her phone number but it was missing a digit. I was convinced she had to have made a mistake (delusional?) so I tracked her down and asked her out,” Danny revealed on his Instagram next to a picture of Caitlin showing off the huge round sparkler. “Then last night I got up the nerve to ask her to marry me and she said yes! The moral of the story is never be deterred by a missing digit. Love you@mehns,” he added. What a happy ending!

Danny played Yale Daily News editor Doyle McMaster for four years on the Gilmore Girls, and he reprised the role for the spring and summer seasons of Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life in 2016. Before that he starred on Buffy the Vampire Slayer from 1996-2003 as part-time sorcerer Jonathan Levinson. More recently he’s had roles on Mad Men and Justified, and his greatest success came from behind the camera, co-creating Fox’s hit drama Empire.

