Christina El Moussa Disses Ex Tarek? ‘Flip Or Flop’ Star Flaunts Her New Nanny On Instagram

‘Flip or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa finally has a nanny she can trust after her last one ended up having a romance with her estranged husband Tarek. Keep reading to see the sly dig she threw his way while flaunting her kids’ new caretaker!

Christina El Moussa, 33, is making sure she won’t have to worry about estranged husband Tarek, 35, sleeping with their new nanny, because she’s hired her closest pal for the job! She posted an Instagram pic from Park City, UT where she’s spending New Year’s and posed for snowy photo with pretty blonde Bri DiGuiseppi. “Best friend (and nanny to my babes) anyone could ask for@bee_elise 💙❄️☃️,” she captioned the pic, and while Bri is definitely a stunner, she’s team Christina so there won’t be any fooling around with Tarek.

The former couple decided to secretly end things in back in May and started seeing other people. But Tarek didn’t look very far, as by Sept. he became involved with the Alyssa Logan, 23, the nanny to daughter Taylor, six, and son Brayden, 16 months. Since it would look really bad when breakup news got out that he was in a romance with his childrens’ caretaker, her fired Alyssa and the two started a relationship. According to a Dec. 28 report, Tarek has now dumped Alyssa, leaving her totally heartbroken.

Not only does Christina have her best pal as her trusted nanny now, she’s also apparently still happily involved with contractor Gary Anderson. It looks like he’s joined her in Park City as she shared a photo hugging his adult daughter in the snowy wonderland while drinking champagne. Unless she’s making this an all-girls New Year’s, we have a feeling Gary is probably there with her to ring in the new year. After all the turbulence Christina has gone through with her split from Tarek and the subsequent cancellation of their HGTV show Flip or Flop, we’re hoping she has a brighter 2017.

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of Flip or Flop? Are you going to miss it once the last shows finally air?

