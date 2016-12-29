Charles Macintosh: 5 Things To Know About Raincoat Inventor & Today’s Google Doodle

Courtesy of Google

Google Doodle is celebrating what would have been Charles Macintosh’s 250th birthday on Dec. 29. Here are 5 fast facts your need to know about the chemist who invented the raincoat!

1. Yes, he invented the waterproof raincoat.

Charles, a native of Scotland, began experimenting with chemicals and discovered that naphtha was able to dissolve India rubber, according to UK’s Telegraph. The paste left behind was able to repel water. Charles created a fabric that would protect the wearer from getting wet. Charles was granted a patent on the waterproof fabric in 1823. The Mackintosh raincoat is named for him, even though it is spelled with a “k.”

2. He accomplished a lot at a young age.

By the time he was 20 years old, Charles had already opened a plant in Glasgow to produce ammonium chloride and Prussian blue dye. He pioneered the manufacturing of lead and aluminum acetates in Great Britain.

3. His son, George, worked for his company.

Charles married Mary Fisher in 1790 and they had one son together, George. George grew up and worked for his father’s company, Chas. Macintosh & Co., and was a member of the company’s board of directors after his father’s death, according to according to Bouncing-Balls.com. George also wrote a biography about his father.

4. Charles’ invention helped explorers survive in the Arctic.

Explorer John Franklin and his crew wore Mackintosh rainproof cloth during their exploration of the Arctic in 1824, according to On This Day in Scotland.

5. He has no relationship with the Apple Macintosh.

When you hear the name “Macintosh,” most people associate it with the Apple computers. The Mac line is not associated with Charles. The computer line was named after the McIntosh, the favorite apple of Apple employee Jef Raskin.

HollywoodLifers, did you know Charles invented the waterproof raincoat? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.