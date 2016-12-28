Brad Pitt Trying To Woo Ex Sinitta? She Says ‘He Keeps Calling’ Her

REX/Shutterstock

Feeling nostalgic? Sinitta claims her ex Brad Pitt ‘keeps calling’ her, as she insists the newly single actor wants to rekindle their romance! The songstress talked about how they used to date, even gushing about his kissing skills. Here’s all the juicy details.

Sinitta‘s still got it going on! The singer, 53, claimed her former flame, Brad Pitt, 53, began calling her after his recent split with Angelina Jolie, 41, during an interview for Alan Carr‘s New Year Spectacular. However, she was totally joking about rekindling their romance, so don’t go jumping to conclusions! In the special airing Dec. 31, Alan asks, “Call me Cupid, but Brad is single again and you two used to date?” She excitedly replies, “We did! We did,” then quipping, “He has been calling and you know what I said? ‘Brad. Move on.'” The pair dated in the late 80’s, but they clearly didn’t work out. However, she wasn’t afraid to quickly dish about his lip-locking skills!

Sinitta proudly revealed, “[Brad] is a very good kisser!” Alan didn’t stop with the silly questions there, then asking the former pop star to share her relationship name for them. Sinitta announced, “I like Braditta!” At the time of their romance, he was a huge Hollywood actor and she was a blossoming pop-star. Since their split, both have tied the knot and divorced. Sinitta was married to Andy Willner from 2002 to 2010, around the same time Brad was married to Jennifer Aniston, from 2000 to 2005. He then married Angelina in 2014, before splitting in 2016.

Meanwhile, we’re sure Sinitta’s flattering comments about Brad will give him a little confidence boost, especially after a very tough year for him. He’s currently in the midst of a custody battle and a multi-million dollar divorce with his estranged wife, Angelina. As we previously reported, “Brad and Angelina have not seen each other since their breakup, especially not over the holidays,” a source close to the former pair told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad has no problem seeing or dealing with his ex and thinks it is a bit ridiculous that she refuses to even see him when handing off their kids for visits.” We’re hoping all of this drama is settled in the new year!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Brad will focus on work and his kids next year instead of romance? Let us know!

