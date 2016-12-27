Jessica Simpson Goes Makeup Free In Candy Cane Onesie On Christmas — See Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Jessica Simpson was having a relaxing day with her family on Christmas, Dec. 25th, and she opted to go makeup free! It is totally normal to wear no makeup, especially on Christmas day, and we love how down-to-earth and cozy Jessica looks! What do you guys think of her makeup free look?

Jessica Simpson, 36, looked absolutely adorable on Christmas day, when she opted to go makeup free while celebrating the holiday with her family and friends. Her dad, Joe Simpson, posted an adorable photo of the two of them posing by the tree, and we couldn’t help but notice, Jessica did not have a drop of makeup on!

We are not surprised in the slightest that Jessica went makeup free, because it was Christmas morning and she was still in her PJs. How adorable is her skin-tight, blue onesie with candy canes all over it?! We love Jessica and she looks amazing both with or without makeup, but it’s definitely cool to see stars without it, because it shows that they’re down-to-earth and just like us.

Her dad, Joe, posted the adorable photo of the two of them posing by the tree with the caption, “Got all dressed up for Christmas!! @jessicasimpson #christmas #christmastree #christmastime #love.”

Both of them were looking seriously festive, as Jessica was in her candy cane onesie and her Australia Luxe Collective Atilla Tall Genuine Shearling and Genuine Rabbit Fur Boots. Joe, was also decked out and he opted to wear a matching two-piece suit with holly plastered all over it and a Christmas sweater with Santa Claus and Jesus on it.

We love Jessica and we think it’s amazing that she wore no makeup — she is just like us! What did you guys think of her makeup-less look?

