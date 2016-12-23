REX/Shutterstock

OMG! Are Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady about to bless this world with another insanely beautiful child? You’ve got to see the pics that show the supermodel could very well be pregnant with baby number three.

When you’re as tall and thin as gorgeous Gisele Bunchden is, it’s impossible not to hide a possible pregnancy. The 36-year-old stunner was photographed Dec. 23 in her native Brazil on a modeling shoot with renowned shutterbug Mario Testino, and her body is definitely changing. She’s seen wearing a tight aqua-blue dress that hugs all of her curves, but it also shows off a prominent bump in her midsection. From the looks of the assignment, she was being photographed with a pair of sunglasses and the focus was from her chest up, not showing off the telltale sign that she might be pregnant with her third baby. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS OF GISELE’S BULGING BELLY.

While it could be chalked up to a really big meal, we know how insanely healthy Gisele eats so it’s more likely than not that her bump is from a third pregnancy! She and her husband Tom Brady, 39, have always said they wanted a large family, and Gisele herself has five sisters including a twin. The timing for a new baby couldn’t be better, as the New England Patriots quarterback finally has his Deflategate scandal behind him and is leading the team into the playoffs in 2017. Everything is perfect in the Brady-Bundchen world and another child would just make their lives even sweeter!

Gisele and Tom are already loving parents to son Benjamin, seven, and daughter Vivian, four, as well as Tom’s nine-year-old son Jack with his ex Bridget Moynihan, 45. We’re sure the kids would absolutely love to have another little brother or sister to play with, and from all of the adorable photos Gis posts on her Instagram showing her precious family, her number one favorite thing in the world is being a mom.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gisele is pregnant? If she is, do you think she and Tom will have a boy or a girl?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.