‘LHH’s Bambi Benson & Lil Scrappy Over After Wild Night At Strip Club?

Did Bambi Lil Scrappy Break Up

Did ‘Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star Lil Scrappy break up with fiancee Bambi Benson for a lifetime of clubs and groupies? Not so fast. Bambi’s friends dished EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com and tell us that while the relationship is volatile, it’s not over just yet!

“Lil Scrappy could never dump Bambi [Benson] even if he tried,” a source close to the BB told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s the most down bi**h in his life and he’d be miserable without her. Trust. Bambi knows Scrap grew up in the life and loves to be out in the clubs with his boys but he shouldn’t have proposed if he wasn’t ready to grow up.”

“Unless Scrap is trying to be the mogul of the nightclub scene to make money, he shouldn’t be poppin’ bottles with his friends all night, at 32,” the source added. To let Bambi’s friends tell it, their relationship is still in tact and even though they’re fighting they say he’ll be back. However, if Scrap doesn’t clean up his act, Bambi will clean it up for him and end everything. “Bambi’s stuck with him through it all and they’ve had their drama for days in their relationship but she’s willing to call off the engagement and everything if he’s going to continually disrespect her and not act like an adult.”

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Scrap allegedly split from the relationship! And to make matters worse, he was seen on video, allegedly lit, and doing the proverbial parking lot pimpin.’ In the video, we see a beautiful blonde walk by, telling Scrap he looks “pretty” and spits game at her. “I like the way you call me pretty, it makes me feel sexy,” he said. She walks away playfully and he said “I’ll never chase you, baby.”

