Bella Thorne’s Ex-Boyfriend Gregg Sulkin Isn’t Surprised She Cheated With Charlie Puth

REX/Shutterstock

The poop has hit the fan. Bella Thorne has been playing with both Charlie Puth and Tyler Posey’s hearts, which HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned comes as no surprise to ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin. Read on to find out why!

With the way Bella Thorne, 19, has been messing around with Charlie Puth, 25, and Tyler Posey, 25, around the same time, ex-beau Gregg Sulkin, 24, feels like he dodged a bullet! “Gregg’s happy he isn’t involved in Bella‘s drama anymore, nor is he surprised by her cheating on Tyler,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “The way they started off was so shady, so it’s kind of like, what did Tyler expect?” What goes around comes around, right?

At this point we don’t know who to side with, especially because everyone’s telling a different story! The “We Don’t Talk Anymore” cutie totally slammed the fiery redhead on Twitter, calling her out as a player and a cheater. “She told me she was not with him anymore,” he wrote to his fans, adding, “This is all news to me.” Bella and Charlie engaged in an extremely brief fling in Miami, during which they were photographed snuggling on the beach on Dec. 18.

Bella, on the other hand, is telling HER fans that she did not cheat on the Teen Wolf hunk. “Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks,” she claims. “Charlie and I AREN’T DATING, we are friends.” Well, it doesn’t exactly sound like Charlie and Bella are each other’s BFFs anymore thanks to his Twitter feed. This must be the type of chaos that Gregg doesn’t miss! “Bella is all about attention and drama,” the source adds. “Gregg knew something like this was going to happen eventually, he called it.” The shade is TOO REAL right now!

HollywoodLifers, are you siding with Gregg — was Bella’s behavior totally predictable?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.