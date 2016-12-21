‘Sing’: Who Voices The Characters You’ll Obsess Over? — Cast & Soundtrack List

Can a koala bear, voiced by Matthew McConaughey, create the world’s best singing competition to prove himself in theater? That’s the premise of ‘Sing,’ the new animated flick everyone is talking about. So, did you know how star-studded the cast was?
Here’s who plays who in the new movie, in theaters now:
Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon
Reese Witherspoon as Rosalita
Seth MacFarlane as Mike
Scarlett Johansson as Ash
John C. Reilly as Eddie Noodleman
Tori Kelly as Meena
Taron Egerton as Johnny
Nick Kroll as Bob
Jennifer Saunders as Nana
Jennifer Hudson as Young Nana
Garth Jennings as Miss Crawly
Beck Bennett as Lance
Jay Pharaoh as Meena’s Grandfather
Nick Offerman as Norman
As you can tell by the premise, the film does feature a ton of great music. Here’s the song list of what’s on the soundtrack — and the huge stars that are singing each one:
“Set It All Free” – Scarlett Johansson
“My Way” – Seth MacFarlane
“Shake It Off” – Reese Witherspoon
“Hallelujah” – Tori Kelly
“Golden Slumbers” – Jennifer Hudson
“Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” – Tori Kelly
“Faith” – Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande
“Call Me Maybe” – Matthew McConaughey
“Golden Slumbers” – Peter Rotter Music Choir
Garth, who lends his voice in the film, is also the director of the new movie, and actually used his own experiences in the movie.
“I based the pig on my wife,” he told our sister site, Variety. “My wife didn’t love that at first, but then she saw how adorable [Rosita] was. She’d quit her job as a fashion designer to raise our four kids, and then when she tried to go back …she struggled because she was worried that maybe she’s too old to do it again or she’s been out of it for too long.”
Will you see Sing this weekend?
