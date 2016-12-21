‘Sing’: Who Voices The Characters You’ll Obsess Over? — Cast & Soundtrack List

Courtesy of Hammer & Tongs

Can a koala bear, voiced by Matthew McConaughey, create the world’s best singing competition to prove himself in theater? That’s the premise of ‘Sing,’ the new animated flick everyone is talking about. So, did you know how star-studded the cast was?

Here’s who plays who in the new movie, in theaters now:

Matthew McConaughey as Buster Moon

Reese Witherspoon as Rosalita

Seth MacFarlane as Mike

Scarlett Johansson as Ash

John C. Reilly as Eddie Noodleman

Tori Kelly as Meena

Taron Egerton as Johnny

Nick Kroll as Bob

Jennifer Saunders as Nana

Jennifer Hudson as Young Nana

Garth Jennings as Miss Crawly

Beck Bennett as Lance

Jay Pharaoh as Meena’s Grandfather

Nick Offerman as Norman

As you can tell by the premise, the film does feature a ton of great music. Here’s the song list of what’s on the soundtrack — and the huge stars that are singing each one:

“Set It All Free” – Scarlett Johansson

“My Way” – Seth MacFarlane

“Shake It Off” – Reese Witherspoon

“Hallelujah” – Tori Kelly

“Golden Slumbers” – Jennifer Hudson

“Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” – Tori Kelly

“Faith” – Stevie Wonder and Ariana Grande

“Call Me Maybe” – Matthew McConaughey

“Golden Slumbers” – Peter Rotter Music Choir

Garth, who lends his voice in the film, is also the director of the new movie, and actually used his own experiences in the movie.

“I based the pig on my wife,” he told our sister site, Variety. “My wife didn’t love that at first, but then she saw how adorable [Rosita] was. She’d quit her job as a fashion designer to raise our four kids, and then when she tried to go back …she struggled because she was worried that maybe she’s too old to do it again or she’s been out of it for too long.”

Will you see Sing this weekend?

