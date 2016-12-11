Philadelphia Eagles Vs. Washington Redskins Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

Set hut! The Philadelphia Eagles will be hosting the Washington Redskins at Lincoln Financial Field in Pennsylvania on Dec. 11th at 1pm EST. Carson Wentz will lead his Eagles in this NFC East battle with a possible wild card playoff spot at stake. Watch every down online here.

The Philadelphia Eagles are hoping to stop a 3 game slide at home when they host the Washington Redskins who are on their own 2 game losing streak. The Skins have an explosive offense led by the strong arm of Kirk Cousins, 28, who is capable of opening up the field and pushing his team into the red zone quickly. Philly will be leaning on their quarterback, Carson Wentz, 23, who is has been having some trouble protecting the ball. Turnovers and strong defense will be key in this game which might be each team's last chance to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The last time these two teams tangled was on Oct. 16th and Washington came out on top of that game 27-20. Kirk led the Redskins with over 260 yards and two touchdowns. Philly will need to find a way to slow down Kirk and the Redskins running game if they are going to have a shot at winning this second meeting of the season. Washington’s Matt Jones broke out for 135 yards on 16 carries and was good for a touchdown during the first game between these two.

The Eagles will have to keep an close eye on both Matt and Kirk while hoping for a big game from Carson if they are to break their losing streak. Philadelphia’s last game was an embarrassing loss on the road, 32-14, to the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4th. Carson will have to do better than the 3 interceptions he allowed against the Bengals if he is to have a shot against the Skins.

