Dallas Cowboys Vs. New York Giants Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

It’s time for the epic rematch! The New York Giants beat the Dallas Cowboys at the start of the 2016 NFL Season and they’ll try to do it again when they meet on Dec. 11 for ‘Sunday Night Football.’ This is must-see game so click to watch!

That first game of the NFL season seems so far away. Since that initial game, the Dallas Cowboys have emerged as a major Super Bowl contender, while the New York Giants continue to be in the thick of the playoff hunt. Expect the Cowboys to go for revenge in this game while the Big Blue Wrecking Crew tries to go 2-0 over the best team in the NFL. The game is set for 8:30 PM ET so tune in to see what happens!

The Giants have done something that no other team – not the Green Bay Packers, the Pittsburgh Steelers, nor the Minnesota Vikings – have done: beaten the Cowboys. In the first week of NFL action, the Giants squeezed by with a 20-19 win, giving Dallas the only flaw on their near-perfect record. While many expect the Cowboys to make it to the Super Bowl, there’s one squad that isn’t buying into the hype.

“I know that no one around here forgets that we beat them,” Giants guard Justin Pugh, 26, told Newsday, “but I bet you that a lot of people in the NFL don’t even remember who that one loss is to. Maybe we can go out there and remind them again.” Shots fired!

A lot has changed since that first meeting, according to ESPN. While New York’s Victor Cruz, 30, scored the winning touchdown during that Week 1 game, he hasn’t reached the endzone again. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott, 21, and Ezekiel Elliot, 22, have lit up the Cowboys offense, along with Dez Bryant, 28, waking up to catch five touchdowns over the past six games. With New York turning into a defensive giant – pun intended – Dallas needs to amp up their game if they’re going to avenge their only loss.

