Kim Kardashian Sports Rapunzel-Length Locks For New Photo Shoot — Love Or Loathe?

Another day, another photo shoot for Kim Kardashian! The reality TV star teased an upcoming project sporting below-the-waist length hair and a cleavage-baring bra. Be sure to vote and let us know what you think of Kim’s long hair, ahead.

Kim Kardashian, 35, has been trying out more temporary hair looks than little sis Kylie Jenner! The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star most recently took to Snapchat to show off the magic of extensions with her super long, dark curly hair.

Wearing nothing but a nude bra and Spanx, Kim joked, “My hair just grew overnight,” as a wind machine glamorously kept her wavy locks moving. Cesar Ramirez was behind Kim’s hair transformation, using Indique Extensions to give her some dramatically longer hair.

Styling her new, lengthier strands into her usual tousled waves that were parted down the middle, it seemed like Kim was seriously channeling Rapunzel. Meanwhile, makeup artist Ariel Tejada gave Kim a slightly smokier look than we’re used to seeing from her. Concentrating on the eyes, Ariel used smokey brown shadows on Kim’s lids and lined her eyes with black liner that was smudged along her lower lash line.

This summer alone, Kim has already unveiled covers for GQ, Forbes and Harper’s Bazaar with husband Kanye West, so we’re wondering what could possibly be left? Regardless, this isn’t the first temporary look Kim has recently donned, and it certainly won’t be the last. Over the weekend, she tried out the high-fashion wrapped ponytail, and earlier this summer she went blonde for her appearance in Fergie‘s “M.I.L.F. $” music video.

HollywoodLifers, do you like the longer locks on Kim? What do you think her latest shoot was for?