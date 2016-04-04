Justin Bieber Calls Kendall Jenner ‘Beautiful’ On Instagram: Making Selena Jealous?

Justin Bieber is stirring up some drama! JB gave Kendall Jenner a shoutout for her new ‘Vogue’ cover, calling her ‘beautiful’ just one day after he totally ignored Selena Gomez at the iHeartRadioMusic Awards. Is he trying to make Sel jealous?

Oh, Justin Bieber, you can’t just go throwing around the b-word! The 22-year-old singer took to Instagram to let Kendall Jenner, 20, know she looks “beautiful” on the cover of Vogue, which may have seemed completely innocent to him. But after he didn’t even acknowledge Selena Gomez, 23, at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 3, JB’s compliment to Kendall may cause some serious resentment from Sel!

Along with a picture of Kendall’s flawless Vogue cover, Justin wrote, “Congrats ken you look beautiful.” Aww, isn’t that so sweet? He even called her a nickname! But wait…he publicly proclaimed this on Instagram, and Selena totally sees everything Justin posts…

While it’s extremely hard to argue with The Biebs about Kendall’s cover, his timing is a bit peculiar. Justin reportedly walked right past Selena backstage at the iHeartRadio Awards, despite the fact that she showed up to support his Purpose tour just two weeks earlier. And considering he’s had some flirty history with Kendall, it’s awfully ironic that he’d give “Ken” a shout-out after giving Sel the cold shoulder!

Before any of the iHeart drama went down, both Justin and Selena seemed excited to be rekindling their never-ending on-and-off romance — heck, Justin was the one to invite Sel to the concert she attended! They even had a serious chat about getting back together in his dressing room after the show. So why would Justin be flirting with Kendall only weeks later?

Well, shortly after their reunion, a report broke that said Selena is casually hooking up with Charlie Puth, who seriously dissed Justin during a performance. A source even told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Sel wanted to make JB jealous by hooking up with Charlie!

Although Justin’s flirty comment to Kendall doesn’t necessarily mean he’s hooking up with Kendall, maybe it’s Justin’s way of getting back at his ex? Even if he meant no harm with the post, he should probably think about his timing before giving shout-outs to pretty girls!

Do you think Selena should be jealous of Kendall, HollywoodLifers? Who would you rather see Justin with: Selena or Kendall? Tell us below!