Sophia Bush & Jesse Lee Soffer Break Up: ‘Chicago P.D.’ Co-Stars Split

Say it isn’t so! Sophia Bush and Jesse Lee Soffer, who co-star on ‘Chicago P.D.’ as Detectives Lindsay and Halstead, have called it quits in real life after nearly one year of dating.

“Sophia and Jesse just didn’t work out,” a source revealed to Just Jared. “They dated for about a year and then grew apart. They’re still friends though!” HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

The former couple started dating in Aug. 2014. They met on the set of their hit NBC show, Chicago P.D., and the co-stars should start filming season three fairly soon. When the news of their romance was revealed in 2014, Sophia and Jesse had been “secretly dating for over three months, but only their closest friends knew,” E! News reported.

Jesse was Sophia’s first relationship after her split with Google executive Dan Fredinburg in Feb. 2014. Dan tragically passed away on April 25, 2015 from injuries he sustained during the Nepal earthquake.

Sophia Bush: She’s A True Believer Of Love

Sophia and Jesse may have split, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Sophia and Jesse will find love again. In 2012, Sophia revealed that she is a total “sucker for love.”

“I’m such a sucker for love, and I believe in it, and I always want it to win,” Sophia told E! News. “I don’t think you can really, truly be the partner you want to be until you know on an absolute level that you are a complete person on your own.”

— Avery Thompson