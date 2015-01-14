Gwyneth Paltrow Advises Powerful Women To Give More ‘Blow Jobs’

Gwyneth is at it again! The actress is reaffirming her infamous views on oral sex, telling Howard Stern in a new interview that giving blow jobs is a ‘good thing energetically to do’ for your man.

Apparently it’s not easy dating powerful women like Gwyneth Paltrow. So to even the playing field, Gwyn suggests that strong women give their men lots of oral sex to make them feel more secure. Here’s what she has to say.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Oral Sex Advice: Gwyn Talks Blow Jobs In New Interview

Chelsea Handler, 39, first revealed in 2013 that her pal Gwyneth, 42, once advised a friend of theirs to use oral sex as a way to prevent fights with her husband.

In case you were wondering, Howard Stern thought Gwyneth’s advice was brilliant. No surprise there.

“You don’t have to always fight,” Gwyneth elaborated to Howard during a guest spot on his SiriusXM radio show on Jan. 14. “Be a girl. Show him that he’s a man, and it’s a good thing energetically to do.”

Howard replied that “a lot of guys are insecure” about dating famous, powerful women like Gwyneth.

“It depends on how many blow jobs you give them,” Gwyn shot back.

This is all very funny, but we can’t help but wonder whether Gwyneth’s advice is harmful, rather than empowering, to women. What do you guys think?

This is definitely not the first time that Gwyneth has expressed her deeply rooted beliefs that oral sex is a great relationship healer, as well as a key factor in a hot sex life with your man.

Here’s what Gwyneth originally said, as recounted by Chelsea on Chelsea Lately in 2013:

“[Gwyneth and I] were at a dinner party one night and this girl was asking for advice and Gwyneth is an amazing advice giver. “The woman was saying, ‘I got into a big fight with my husband and I got home and I wanted to scream and yell,’ and Gwyneth was like, “Whatever you’re doing, just do the opposite. Just go at him with love and you give him [oral sex].'”

So what do YOU think of all this, HollywoodLifers? Do you agree with Gwyneth’s blow job advice? Let us know!

— Tierney McAfee