Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart — Hollywood’s Most Romantic Couple

Robsten are #1 on Forbes’ Hollywood’s Highest-Grossing Romantic Couples list and we are thrilled! Read on to find out who they beat out and what got them the top spot!

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart‘s chemistry on the set of all the Twilight movies has been so sexy that it’s managed to rake in the cash! Forbes looked at the top-grossing romantic movies from the past three years and Twilight has earned $625 million!

Who Did Rob & Kristen Beat Out?

The only other onscreen couple who became real life couples are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who came in at number eight for their $63 million for The Last Song.

But Rob & Kristen Have Taken A Break In Their Real Life Relationship

A source is telling HollywoodLife.com that Rob and Kristen have decided to call it quits while Rob is shooting The Rover in Australia.

“Rob and Kristen are on a trial separation right now,” a source says. “For Kristen, it’s all or nothing. She’s ready for marriage, but Rob is over the relationship.”

Rob is expected to be shooting for two months and Kristen isn’t going to be flying to see him.

“When Rob returns, they’ll assess their relationship,” the source adds. “But he doesn’t want to get back together.”

Do you think Rob and Kristen will work things out?

— Chloe Melas