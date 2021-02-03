The 6 Pieces Of Kansas City Chiefs Merch You Need For Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV is underway & to get you prepared for the big game, we rounded up the best Kansas City Chiefs gear that you need to show your support for your team!

The 55th Super Bowl featuring the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is set for Sunday, February 7 and to get you ready for the game, we rounded up all of the best merch you need to show your support for the Chiefs. From sweatsuits to t-shirts and accessories, there are so many stylish and comfortable ways to show your team spirit and you can shop our favorite pieces of gear below!

1. Ultra Game Women’s Soft Mesh Jersey Varsity Tee Shirt

This super cute vintage t-shirt has over 2,600 positive reviews and it’s because it’s stylish and comfortable. It’s soft, lightweight, and it has a loose fit so you can rock it with jeans, sweatpants, or leggings, and still manage to look chic. $38, amazon.com

2. Littlearth NFL Hoodie Purse

How cute is this sweatshirt bag? It has over 2,800 positive reviews and it fits a lot of stuff which is great if you’re heading to a Super Bowl party. It has a magnetic closure and would look cute with any outfit you put on for the big day. $29, amazon.com



3. Xtreme Apparrel Go Big or Go MaHomes Sweatshirt

Everyone is extremely excited to see the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, play in the big game, so this sweatshirt is perfect. Not only is it showing support for the MVP but it also shows support for the team, and it’s comfortable! $43, amazon.com

4. New Era NFL Sideline Bobble Beanie One Size Kansas City Chiefs

It has been freezing and snowing these past few weeks so what better way to show support for your team than with this super cozy and stylish beanie? The best part is, you can keep wearing it throughout the winter even when the game is over. $45, amazon.com

5. Siskiyou Unisex Sport Pullover Hoodie and Sweatpants

Lately, all we’ve been wearing is sweatpants and athleisurewear, so what better way to celebrate the big day than with this team-branded sweatsuit? It’s super soft and lightweight and you can wear it all day long while staying comfortable in your own home. $46, amazon.com

6. Northwest Adults Ma-Sk 2 Packs

Your outfit for the Super Bowl would not be complete without face masks. Whether you’re going out or staying at home, it’s important to stay safe while also showing your support which is why this two-pack of masks is perfect for the big day! $15, amazon.com