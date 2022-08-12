Selena Gomez Just Showed Us That A One-Piece Doesn’t Have To Be Basic

Image Credit: Maridav/Adobe

Summer isn’t over just yet. There’s still time to soak up some summer sun, which means there’s still time to hit the beach. When prepping for your last beach trip of the “official” summer season, you definitely want to make sure you have the perfect swimsuit.

If you’ve already rocked all of your favorite bikinis, maybe it’s time to try something new. One of our fave celebs, Selena Gomez, recently posted a TikTok that gave us the swimsuit inspo we were looking for. Selena was spotted sporting a cute one-piece swimsuit.

One pieces don’t get enough love. They provide comfortable coverage and can be very sleek and classy. We used Selena’s TikTok as a reference and went on the search for the perfect one-piece swimsuit. Behold the Meyeeka Cut Out Swimsuit. Check out the details.

This cut out swimsuit will give you the coverage of a one-piece with some of the flair of a two-piece. This stellar swimsuit features a lace up backless design that complements the cut out at the front center. An extremely flattering combination

Choose the color that best matches your vibe and will make you feel your best. From bold reds to bright yellow or even pink tye-dye, this suit comes in so many options. It’s made with nylon and spandex material and features removable pads and a Brazilian high cut which makes for a comfortable and flattering fit.

The straps are adjustable so you can customize the fit. The bottom gives a high waisted style coverage while the keyhole top and cut out back allow you to show skin. This suit offers the coverage you want from a true one-piece while giving you the aesthetic perks of a two-piece suit.

This must-have swimsuit is far from basic. We can thank Selena Gomez for the inspo for this pick, and you can thank us when you’re rocking your new favorite suit on the beach. Have fun closing out the “official” summer season in style with this trendy essential suit.