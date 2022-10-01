We Found This $40 Copycat Of Lucy Hale’s $158 Sage Green Dress And We’re Obsessed

Image Credit: SplashNews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret we get a lot of our fashion inspo from celebrities. From styles to shades and everything in between, you can’t go wrong with recreating what’s hot in Hollywood. Our latest obsession? Lucy Hale in green.

Earlier this week, the actress shared a 10-slide carousel dedicated to the color with the caption, “This is the green chapter of my life.” We’re definitely adding the lush shade to our uniform this fall, but the dress Lucy wore in her leading carousel post is an absolute must-have too.

Hale served the cutest look in her sage green dress, paired with platform pumps and an ivory purse. While the actress’s exact dress is nearly sold out and costs $158, you don’t have to spend that much to get her look. We found a nearly identical and very affordable option on Amazon. You can get Hale’s look by snagging the Shein Shirred Mini Dress. The best part? It’s less than $40. Add this sage green mini to your wardrobe and start your own “green chapter”.

Shein Wome Shein Women’s Shirred Mini Dress: $29.99 – $38.99

Buy it on Amazon

The Shein Shirred Mini Dress is almost an exact match to Hale’s. From the silhouette to the ruffled hem, it’s hard to tell the difference. Plus, these features add the perfect feminine touch to the dress. The stretchy bodice is also easy to pull on, and it’s super flattering for all body types.

Not only is this color perfect for the fall, the flounce sleeves are too. Thanks to the soft and lightweight material, this dress will feel comfortable and warm during those colder days. You can recreate Lucy Hale’s exact look by pairing this dress with some white platform heels, or you can switch things up. For the ultimate fall look, consider pairing this mini with some trendy cowboy boots or booties. Whether you’re going apple picking, heading to the office, or just running errands – you’re sure to feel comfortable and cute in this Amazon dupe.

Shoppers aren’t holding back with the reviews. One 5-star reviewer said it’s “comfortable and cute” and that it “fits exactly as she expected it to.” Another said “the dress fits well and flows like it’s supposed to, while adding that it “goes well with sandals, flats, and heels.”

Just like Hale, we’re entering the green chapter of our lives – but no need to worry if green isn’t your thing. This ruffle dress also comes in 24 different colors, including burgundy, orange and black. A dress this cute and affordable doesn’t come that often, so you may want to stock up on a few to keep in rotation all season long.

You don’t have to break the bank to get the Hollywood look. Get Lucy Hale’s adorable look for this affordable price. This Amazon mini dress is feminine, perfect for fall and makes a statement wherever you go. Hurry and get yours for less than $40 before the deal is gone.