This Is The Prime Day Skincare Deal You Don’t Want To Miss

Image Credit: andrii kobryn/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission

Glowing, radiant skin is always in. With a curated and customized skincare routine, you can achieve your skincare goals for that glowing skin. If you’re looking to expand and hopefully perfect your routine, broaden your horizons and add a skincare wand. From anti-aging to improving your skin’s overall complexion and radiance, it would make a great addition to your skincare routine.

NuDerma Clinical Skin Therapy Wand: $149.95 / 17% off (Orig. $179.95) – Buy it on Amazon

Wands can be a little on the pricey side, but you’re in luck. You can take advantage of this Prime Day skincare deal and save on the high-quality NuDerma Clinical Skin Therapy Wand. Your skin and wallet will thank you.

The NuDerma Clinical Skin Therapy Wand gives you salon-quality results that you see from facials in a convenient DIY set. This clinical-grade system comes with FUSION applicators to provide skin-enhancing neon for anti-aging effects and argon to fight inflammation and combat blemishes. This breakthrough system works together to leave your skin radiant and glowing. The wand’s High-frequency treatments are a safe and natural way to enhance your skin from a cellular level. You may even see a smoother complexion after just a single session.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

This NuDerma wand drastically improves your skin’s absorption, letting you get the most out of the rest of your skincare routine. You can improve your skin and achieve total body radiance thanks to the six applicators that are specialized for use on different areas of your body. Use the Y-shaped applicator for your arms and neck, then the rod applicator for broad areas like the forehead and cheeks, and finally the supercharged comb to provide scalp treatment. With its wands, high-frequency handle and treatment guide, this kit includes everything you need to start using your skincare wand and improving your skin ASAP.

Take advantage of this Prime Day deal and save on your newest skincare obsession. Bring your skincare routine to the next level with the NuDerma Clinical Skin Therapy Wand and achieve all-over radiant skin for a fraction of the price on Amazon.