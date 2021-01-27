Shop 4 Sex Toys Just Like The Ones Miley Cyrus Decorates Her House With

It’s no secret that Miley Cyrus is a very sexual person & the star admitted she decorates her house with sex toys & you can too when you shop our top picks below!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

While most of us stick to basic home decor, we should take a page out of Miley Cyrus’s interior design book, as the star admitted she decorates her home with sex toys. “I like sex toys,” she admitted in an interview with a Barstool Sports show for Sirius XM radio. She went on to explain, “I buy them for myself, but I end up using them for interior design. Sex and interior design go actually hand in hand.” If you want to follow in Miley’s footsteps, look no further, because we rounded up four fabulous sex toys that are both super chic and enjoyable, and you can shop all of our top picks below. Even better, shipping is completely free and comes in discreet packaging – happy shopping!

1. SONA 2 Cruise

This clitoral massager uses SenSonic technology to stimulate the clitoris using different pulsations. It’s also made with Cruise Control technology that preserves 20% of battery life during use, so you don’t have to worry about the tool dying constantly. Even better, it comes with a USB-charging cord and a satin storage pouch and is available in three different colors – purple, pink, and black. $139, lelo.com

2. SORAYA 2

The sleek and stylish design of this g-spot and clitoral vibrator is unmatched. Available in three colors – blue, purple, and black – you can’t go wrong with this sex toy. It has a rubber design with a cool gold accent and it uses ultrasound combined with a perfect design to hit your g-spot while stimulating the clitoris. $219, lelo.com

3. SMART WAND 2

This all-over body massager is a great sex toy to use alone or with a partner. It provides 10 different massage patterns so you never get bored, plus a sturdy handle so you are comfortable. Even better, it has an extra-long battery life so you can charge it less and enjoy yourself more. $199, lelo.com

4. GIGI 2

This sex toy has a curved but flattened tip that was expertly crafted to hit your G-spot perfectly. It comes equipped with four-button controls that allow you to start off with slow pulsations and work your way up to more intense vibrations. Even better, the tip was made to flip over so you can adjust it to fit your needs. It’s available in four colors – blue, pink, purple, and gray. $139, lelo.com