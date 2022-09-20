Meghan Markle’s Flowy Pants Are The Perfect Thing To Wear In Between Seasons

Image Credit: BabiradPicture/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle is known for her inspiring looks, and this latest one is no exception. The absolutely stunning Dutchess of Sussex was spotted on the red carpet, Prince Harry in hand, rocking a gorgeous pair of cream palazzo pants.

Meghan is really on-trend with this one. From the office to a night out, palazzo pants are an absolute must-have for your wardrobe. While we may not have the same budget as the Dutchess, we are known for our affordable finds. Keep reading for the details on this affordable pair of palazzo pants we found that bear a striking resemblance to Meghan’s.

Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants: $22 – $40

Buy it on Amazon

These cream pants can go from work to happy hour in an instant. We love the flattering look that completely complements your shape. The fitted waist showcases your curves and creates a stunning silhouette. These pants are also stylish and comfortable thanks to the loose wide-legged design.

These comfortable flowy pants are made from high-quality fabric, giving them an expensive look despite their under $50 price tag. They feature a handy hook and eye closure and an elastic waistband with belt loops for extra security. Wear these wide-legged pants to the office with your favorite blazer and mules, then easily transition into an after-work outfit by ditching the blazer and putting on your favorite sandals or heels.

Rock a look similar to Meghan’s by opting for a pair in beige, or put your own spin on the outfit by selecting one of the other many color options. These palazzo pants come in olive, fiery red, coffee snakeskin and mint green, just to name a few. With these options, you’ve got plenty of variety to create as many stunning looks as you’d like.

We’re loving this autumn fashion inspo from Meghan Markle. Add these essential trousers to your wardrobe and prepare for a super chic fall.