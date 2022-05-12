Shop The Trend: Layered Initial Necklaces For Just $12

Image Credit: Gabrielle/Adobe

This summer, don’t miss the opportunity to accessorize like a celeb. From Vanessa Hudgens to Gigi Hadid, we are seeing this looked sported everywhere. Not only are celebrities wearing this look, but so is TikTok. Elevate your #ootd or your GNO fit with a necklace that will make people ask, “Where did you get that?” Turn heads without breaking the bank— these layered necklaces are only $12.

M Mooham Gold Layered Initial Necklaces: Buy them on Amazon

Proper layering of necklaces can bring spark and life to your otherwise basic look. So if you’re looking for a new necklace set to spice up your ensemble, you can try this M Mooham Gold Paperclip Chain Necklace while it’s currently 15% off. Its top-quality features gained almost 26,000 5-star reviews, making Amazon’s #1 Best Choice for Women’s Necklaces.

This necklace is made of fine brass material and is nickel-free, lead-free, and 100% hypoallergenic, even for sensitive skin. Its pendant is from 14K real gold plated, a gold standard coveted for affordability, lasting beauty that doesn’t tarnish, and high resistance to wear and tear. Each necklace set comes with:

Paperclip chain necklace with hexagonal-cut initial pendant; 18” plus 2” extension

Layering paperclip chain necklace; 14” plus 2” extension

Thoughtful necklace gift box with a tiny card and envelope

What most women love about this dainty gold necklace is its versatility. You can wear both pieces together or separately. The complimentary extension chain enables you to customize the length. The clasp is a crab claw, so it’s easy to put on and off–without needing help. It offers a very tight grip, ensuring that the necklace doesn’t fall off.

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

Whether it’s for work, party, or everyday wear, your jewelry will help you look and feel your best. And, of course, there’s nothing more pleasing than a piece that reflects yourself. So if this layered necklace speaks to your style and personality, don’t miss out on the hype and check the sale now on Amazon.