Kelly Clarkson Has Her Own Homewares Collection On Wayfair & We Need These 10 Items

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kelly Clarkson, 38, is unstoppable and the singer just released a homewares collection on Wayfair, Kelly Clarkson Home, that is to-die-for. The collection features a ton of gorgeous furniture from beds to dining tables, coffee tables, sofas, and so much more. Kelly gushed about her homewares line, saying, “I’m constantly updating my line with looks you’ll love. We’re always adding new items, so check out ‘New Arrivals’ to see what’s fresh!” As for her favorite pieces, she admitted, “My favorite rooms mix weathered wood and rich fabrics – a fun balance of old and new.”

All of the pieces in Kelly’s collection do just that – they mix farmhouse styles with more modern looks that come together beautifully. From solid wood to antique brass, there is so much to choose from, no matter what your style is.

Below, we rounded up some of our favorite items from her collection that are all affordably priced and are super stylish. No matter what you’re looking for, you will surely find a new piece of furniture that will spice up any room in your house when you shop our list of top picks, below.

1. Arlo Configurable Living Room Set

This living room set will instantly make your home look and feel cozier. Included in the set is the Arlo 83.5″ Square Arm Sofa and the Mauk Cuddle Chair and a Half. Both sets come in two different colored fabrics – Carbon, which is a dark gray, and Navy. The set is perfect for an apartment as it’s compact and both the couch and the chair come with removable cushions. $960, wayfair.com

2. Studio 3 Piece Coffee Table Set

We’re obsessed with this three-piece set which includes a Studio Coffee Table and two Studio End Tables. All three pieces come in white wood and the coffee table is low and sturdy while the two matching end tables would look great on either side of your couch, sofa, or even your bed. The white wood allows this set to be used with most decor styles as it’s simple and classic, plus, with a few accessories, you can spice up the furniture in no time. $750, wayfair.com

3. Angelica 5 Piece Extendable Dining Set

This dining set comes with five different pieces that will make any kitchen or dining room complete. Included in the set is a set of four Cambrai Upholstered Slat Back Side Chair in Light Brown and an Angelica Extendable Dining Table. The set is white and tan wood which makes it easy to style in any room as it’s classic. Plus, the best part is, the dining table extends so you can keep it compact when you don’t have guests to maximize space, then pull it out to be longer when you’re having a party! $800, wayfair.com

4. Ornithogale Dining Table

This is the ultimate dining table if you have a large family or love to host. The extendable table is made of tan and white wood and will give any room an updated, modern farmhouse look. The table is super sturdy, durable, and it seats up to 10 guests when fully expanded, but when it’s not pulled out, it seats eight. You can stick with white or tan wooden chairs or add a pop of color to the room with bold dining chairs. $1,130, wayfair.com

5. Tiphaine Poplar Solid Wood Dining Table

This solid wood dining table is perfect for smaller spaces as it is expandable. When fully expanded it seats six guests and when collapsed it accommodates four. It has a French style which is super chic but it’s also classic as it’s made of solid wood with a white base and tan tabletop, making it easy to style in your dining room no matter what your decor style is. $970, wayfair.com

6. Treport Armoire

This is one of our favorite pieces from the collection. The white wood armoire has antique brass knobs and bail hardware and is the perfect decorative piece to keep all of your items stored away in one easy and convenient place. No matter what you want to organize, whether it’s dishes or clothes, you can store anything in here. It’s especially great for small spaces with not a lot of storage as it has one a drawer and four adjustable shelving tiers. $1,670, wayfair.com

7. Sara Sleigh Bed

Ok, if this isn’t the best deal on a bed, we don’t know what is. This sleigh bed is super affordable and fits three different mattresses – a twin, full, or queen. It’s super classic white wood and sleigh style makes this the perfect piece in any bedroom. No matter what type of comforter or duvet you have, it will match perfectly with this simple white bed and you’ll feel like your sleeping in Santa’s sleigh every night – what’s better than that?! $570, wayfair.com

8. Moran 3 Piece Dining Set

We are loving this three-piece dining set which is the ultimate dining situation for a small space or an apartment. Included in the set are the Moran Dining Table and a set of two Moran Metal Slat Back Side Chair in Black. The set gives us Parisian cafe vibes and the two chairs can be dressed up with some fun, bright-colored cushions. Meanwhile, the circular table has a black metal base and a gray marble tabletop. $400, wayfair.com

9. Aguirre 6 Drawer Dresser with Mirror

Looking for a new bureau for the bedroom? Look no further, because this dresser is the perfect new addition to your room. It’s made of distressed gray wood and has six drawers so you can fit all of your clothes easily, plus it comes with an attached mirror so you can also use it as a vanity. The top surface can easily hold all of your makeup, jewelry, perfume, and accessories, making this your one-stop for all of your getting ready needs. $940, wayfair.com

10. Bastion 3 Piece Dining Set

We love the mix of colors and patterns in this three-piece dining set which comes with three Bastion Slat Back Side Chairs and a Bastion Dining Table. The chairs are made of white wood with tan upholstered cushions while the table has a teal blue wood base with a dark wood tabletop. This is the ultimate twist on the farmhouse style and it will totally spice up any dining room or kitchen in the house. $850, wayfair.com