Apple’s 2020 Event: How To Watch & Shop The New iPhone, iPad & More

The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived – Apple’s 2020 event & we have all of the details on where you can watch the show & shop all of the new products!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Every year, Apple hosts a highly anticipated live-streamed event that unveils all of the latest and greatest products from the tech company. This year, the event was pushed back a bit due to the pandemic, however, today, Septemeber 15, is finally here and we have everything you need to know about the big event.

People have been waiting with bated breath for the new iPhone 12 and if you want to get some new tech accessories, read all about the event, below!

1. How to watch the big event. The Apple 2020 event will be streaming live from YouTube at 10 a.m. PDT. You have the option to set a reminder for the show and it will alert you when it is time to tune in and watch. To watch the show, simply click this link here.

2. Apple may be releasing a new iPhone. The new iPhone is the 12 and it will come in three different models – the basic iPhone 12, the bigger version which is the iPhone 12 Max, a luxury iPhone 12 Pro, and the cream of the crop – iPhone 12 Pro Max. While Apple is set to release all three models this year, it is speculated that they will not be unveiled at the event due to timing, and instead, will release them closer to the holidays.

3. A new iPad and Apple Watch may be released. It is rumored that two new iPad models will be released at the event – an iPad Air and a brand new base iPad model that will take the place of the current ones on the market. As for a new watch, a new Series 6 model may be released at today’s event.

4. The new software will be released. At the event, two brand new software will be released – iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, which will be described and tested in detail.

5. There may be a new AirPod model and speakers. There has been speculation, according to Digital Trends, of a new AirPods model, which is Apple’s wireless ear pod headphones, as well as a new HomePod speaker.

Even if Apple doesn’t release the new iPhone today, there is still a lot to look forward to and shop for!