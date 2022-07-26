HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards 2022: Best Gym Bag Essentials

The third annual HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards are here & our first category is Best Gym Bag Essentials. From deodorant to dry shampoo, see all of the winners in this year's category.

By:
July 26, 2022 3:00PM EDT
best gym bag essentials
View gallery
Fitness woman jumping outdoor in urban enviroment
Image Credit: Dragana Gordic / Adobe Stock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

The first group of winners for this year’s HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards are here and it’s the best gym bag essentials. We rounded up all of our top picks across the category from face wipes to dry shampoo, deodorant, shower sheets, and so much more, you can see all of the 2022 winners below and you can click through the gallery above to see all of the winners across all categories of this year’s awards!

ALPHA-H Generation Glow Daily Resurfacing Essence, $75, alpha-h.com

We are loving the ALPHA-H Generation Glow Resurfacing Daily Resurfacing Essence with 5% AHA Complex. It’s a gentle but powerful exfoliator that helps to give you smoother brighter skin using AHAs including Lactic, Citric, Tartaric, and Malic Acid.

ALPHA-H

John Frieda Extra Strength Serum, $9.99, johnfrieda.com

This John Frieda hair serum helps to tame frizz, protect from heat & humidity & add shine to your hair so that you can quickly & easily leave the gym without having to worry that your hair will frizz up. It’s especially good for thick, coarse hair.

John Frieda

Kaia Naturals the takesumi detox Charcoal Deodorant, $25, kaianaturals.com

Not only does this Charcoal Deodorant smell delicious because of its Japanese cherry blossom and Asian pear notes, but it also “acts like a magnet” to help draw out toxins from your pores, while also fighting odor-causing bacteria.

Kaia Naturals

Attitude Living Tinted Mineral Sunscreen Stick SPF 30, $19.95, attitudeliving.com

An SPF is essential in any gym bag & we especially love this one because it’s tinted, unscented, lightweight & non-greasy, plus, it protects against both UVA and UVB. Even better, it’s hypoallergenic, cruelty-free, vegan, and recyclable.

SPF

Summer’s Eve Active Chafe Gel, $7.99, target.com

If you’ve ever experienced chafing at the gym, then this Active Chafe Gel by Summer’s Eve is going to be your new favorite product. It prevents and relieves chafing, plus, it’s lightweight, long-lasting, not greasy, and paraben-free.

Summer's Eve

Boscia Prebiotic + Probiotic Freshening All-Over Body Deodorant, $25, boscia.com

We are loving this All-Over Body Deodorant for many reasons, but just to name a few, it is aluminum-free, talc-free, alcohol-free, and baking soda-free. It helps to purify your pores and get rid of odor-causing bacteria. To use it, simply apply it to your underarms, bust, inner thigh, or wherever you need a refresh.

Boscia

MAËLYS GET-SASSY Underboob Deodorant, $25, maelyscosmetics.com

There’s nothing worse than underboob sweat, which is why this Underboob Deodorant is a must in your gym bag. It absorbs excess moisture and is cruelty-free, plus, you can keep reapplying it throughout the day.

deodorant

Talika Eye Therapy Patch, $11, talika.us

Celebrities including Liv Tyler, Akwafina, Will Smith, and Drew Barrymore are fans of the Talika Eye Therapy Patch and so are we! The eye patches are reusable and help de-puff your eyes in just 15 minutes. We love that they’re reusable so you’re not creating so much waste and you never have to take them out of your gym bag.

Talika

Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Spray Leave-In Conditioner Detangler, $7.99, dailydoseme.com

This Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Spray Leave-In Conditioner Detangler in a travel size of 2 ounces is the perfect addition to your gym bag. It helps detangle, add moisture, eliminate frizz, protect color, and repair and strengthen your hair, plus, it works on all different hair types and textures.

doTERRA Deep Blue Stick, $32.67, doterra.com

If you’re suffering from any muscle pains and aches, or you’re sore from a tough workout, then this doTERRA Deep Blue Stick is a must. It’s formulated with plant-based menthol, methyl salicylate, and camphor to help relieve aches & pains while moisturizing your skin without being sticky.

doTERRA

 

The Skinsheet The Cleansing Coins, $20, theskinsheet.com

We are absolutely obsessed with The Cleansing Coins. Each tube includes 12, 1-inch “coins” that expand to 10 by 10-inch cloths when moistened with water – how brilliant is that? They don’t take up any space in your bag and once they are at full size, you can use them to remove makeup, dirt, sweat, or whatever you want to clean up.

The Skin Sheet

Anthony Shower Sheets, $18, anthony.com

Don’t have time to shower at the gym? No problem. The Anthony Shower Sheets come in a package of 12 soft, oversized (9″ x 12.5″) pre-moistened wipes that are individually packaged. The sheets help clean your body of sweat, odor, and dirt, so you can feel fresh after the gym, even if you didn’t shower.

Anthony

Well People Plant Power Skincare Starter Mini Set, $30, ulta.com

Instead of lugging around a ton of full-size, heavy products in your gym bag, try the Well People Plant Power Skincare Starter Mini Set. It contains four travel-size, cruelty-free products including a Mini Juice Cleanse Soothing Aloe Face Cleanser, Mini Plant Powderfoliant Renewing Charcoal Exfoliating Powder Mini, Mini Fresh Dew Snow Mushroom Gel-Cream Moisturizer, and a Mini Revitalizing Dew Snow Mushroom Eye Gel-Cream Mini.

scünci Elastics in Container, $5.99, target.com

Are you always losing your hair ties or do they break while you’re at the gym? Have no fear, because this scünci Elastics in Container set comes with a tiny plastic box that contains different types of hair ties so you are always ready.

hair ties

Ustawi Bamboo Water Protective Mist, $40, ustawi.com

We are loving this refreshing Ustawi Bamboo Water Protective Mist for your face. It helps prevent skin irritation and hyperpigmentation, plus, it moisturizes & detoxifies the skin from pollution and environmental factors. You can keep reapplying it whenever your skin needs a refresher!

face mist

pH Plex 3, $4.95, shop.ph-plex.com

Instead of carrying around big bottles of hair products, the pH Plex 3 system allows you to hydrate your hair easily, and then you can throw away the packets. The system nourishes all hair types and leaves your hair looking silky smooth.

pH Plex

Good Chemistry Queen Bee Body Mist, $12.99, good-chemistry.com

This delicious Good Chemistry Queen Bee Body Mist is formulated with notes of black currant, peony, and amber, to help deliver a fruity punch of flavor to your body after the gym. You can apply it all over your body and hair to give yourself a quick refresh after an intense workout, plus, it comes in a 5 fl. oz. bottle so it’s not too heavy.

body mist

Touchland Glow Mist, $16, touchland.com

This Touchland Glow Mist hand sanitizer is formulated with two powerful ingredients: Vitasource and Detoskin which help rejuvenate, purify, and detoxify your skin while visibly giving your skin a glow. Think of it as an upgraded hand sanitizer that you’re never going to want to part with.

Touchland

 

Saje Yoga Freshening Mat Spray, $16, saje.com

This Saje Yoga Freshening Mat Spray is genius. Whether you’re taking a class at the gym or working out at home, this spray provides you with a refreshing and grounding mist that adds an extra oomph to any workout. Spray it on your mat, wait a few minutes, then wipe it dry and you are good to go.

yoga mat spray

Queen V pHun Wipes, $5.59, queenvlife.com

Always feel refreshed with these Queen V pHun Wipes that can be used every day at home or on the go. The pHun Wipes are designed for “your intimate microbiome” and are pH balanced and gynecologist-tested. Each wipe is formulated with cranberry extract and is free from parabens and artificial colors.

wipes

Redken Jumbo Deep Clean Dry Shampoo, $42, ulta.com

The beloved Deep Clean Dry Shampoo is now available in a new size that’s 3x larger – 9.6 ounces. The dry shampoo provides maximum oil absorption for all hair types and is great to leave in your gym bag or locker so you can refresh your hair for up to four days without sacrificing style.

dry shampoo

More From Our Partners

ad