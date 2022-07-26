HollywoodLife Fitness & Health Awards 2022: Best Gym Bag Essentials

This Daily Dose Miracle Moisture Spray Leave-In Conditioner Detangler in a travel size of 2 ounces is the perfect addition to your gym bag. It helps detangle, add moisture, eliminate frizz, protect color, and repair and strengthen your hair, plus, it works on all different hair types and textures.

If you’re suffering from any muscle pains and aches, or you’re sore from a tough workout, then this doTERRA Deep Blue Stick is a must. It’s formulated with plant-based menthol, methyl salicylate, and camphor to help relieve aches & pains while moisturizing your skin without being sticky.

The Skinsheet The Cleansing Coins, $20, theskinsheet.com

We are absolutely obsessed with The Cleansing Coins. Each tube includes 12, 1-inch “coins” that expand to 10 by 10-inch cloths when moistened with water – how brilliant is that? They don’t take up any space in your bag and once they are at full size, you can use them to remove makeup, dirt, sweat, or whatever you want to clean up.

Anthony Shower Sheets, $18, anthony.com

Don’t have time to shower at the gym? No problem. The Anthony Shower Sheets come in a package of 12 soft, oversized (9″ x 12.5″) pre-moistened wipes that are individually packaged. The sheets help clean your body of sweat, odor, and dirt, so you can feel fresh after the gym, even if you didn’t shower.

Well People Plant Power Skincare Starter Mini Set, $30, ulta.com

Instead of lugging around a ton of full-size, heavy products in your gym bag, try the Well People Plant Power Skincare Starter Mini Set. It contains four travel-size, cruelty-free products including a Mini Juice Cleanse Soothing Aloe Face Cleanser, Mini Plant Powderfoliant Renewing Charcoal Exfoliating Powder Mini, Mini Fresh Dew Snow Mushroom Gel-Cream Moisturizer, and a Mini Revitalizing Dew Snow Mushroom Eye Gel-Cream Mini.

scünci Elastics in Container, $5.99, target.com

Are you always losing your hair ties or do they break while you’re at the gym? Have no fear, because this scünci Elastics in Container set comes with a tiny plastic box that contains different types of hair ties so you are always ready.

Ustawi Bamboo Water Protective Mist, $40, ustawi.com

We are loving this refreshing Ustawi Bamboo Water Protective Mist for your face. It helps prevent skin irritation and hyperpigmentation, plus, it moisturizes & detoxifies the skin from pollution and environmental factors. You can keep reapplying it whenever your skin needs a refresher!

pH Plex 3, $4.95, shop.ph-plex.com

Instead of carrying around big bottles of hair products, the pH Plex 3 system allows you to hydrate your hair easily, and then you can throw away the packets. The system nourishes all hair types and leaves your hair looking silky smooth.

Good Chemistry Queen Bee Body Mist, $12.99, good-chemistry.com

This delicious Good Chemistry Queen Bee Body Mist is formulated with notes of black currant, peony, and amber, to help deliver a fruity punch of flavor to your body after the gym. You can apply it all over your body and hair to give yourself a quick refresh after an intense workout, plus, it comes in a 5 fl. oz. bottle so it’s not too heavy.

Touchland Glow Mist, $16, touchland.com

This Touchland Glow Mist hand sanitizer is formulated with two powerful ingredients: Vitasource and Detoskin which help rejuvenate, purify, and detoxify your skin while visibly giving your skin a glow. Think of it as an upgraded hand sanitizer that you’re never going to want to part with.

Saje Yoga Freshening Mat Spray, $16, saje.com

This Saje Yoga Freshening Mat Spray is genius. Whether you’re taking a class at the gym or working out at home, this spray provides you with a refreshing and grounding mist that adds an extra oomph to any workout. Spray it on your mat, wait a few minutes, then wipe it dry and you are good to go.

Queen V pHun Wipes, $5.59, queenvlife.com

Always feel refreshed with these Queen V pHun Wipes that can be used every day at home or on the go. The pHun Wipes are designed for “your intimate microbiome” and are pH balanced and gynecologist-tested. Each wipe is formulated with cranberry extract and is free from parabens and artificial colors.

Redken Jumbo Deep Clean Dry Shampoo, $42, ulta.com