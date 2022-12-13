Holiday Gift Guide: 8 Adorable Presents For New Parents & Kids

Image Credit: Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

Christmas is right around the corner and we have the perfect gifts for the new parents and children in our lives. Nothing’s worse than feeling helpless at the last minute with gift-giving and resorting to yet another pair of wool socks for your coworker who recently became a mom, or a dated toy for your cousin that caught your eye in the checkout line at the store. The brainstorming process alone can feel very uninspired, and we all could use a little help in the gifts department sometimes (whether we like to admit it or not!)

To help you out a little bit this holiday season, especially when gift-giving for new parents and kids is concerned, we’ve rounded up a list of original, thoughtful gift ideas that are perfect for those special people on your list. These awesome presents are suitable for children, new parents, and more. Shop these sweet gifts below:

1. LEGO Illumination’s Minions: Minion Pilot in Training

This Minion plane-building kit by Lego is sure to be a show-stopper this holiday. The new model features Stuart (in a pilot outfit) and Bob LEGO figures. Kids can build the plane, then recreate scenes from the Minions: The Rise of Gru movie, as well as other authentic details to be discovered while building. Altogether, this super cool kit makes for a hands-on gift the whole family can enjoy and is the perfect Friday night project for a family with crafty kids! $48, amazon.com

2. Mydethun Moon Night Light Lamp

Now, this one’s perfect for all those new moms out there. If you’ve got a friend who just had a baby, and you’re positive she’s not going to let a cheesy nightlight clash with the aesthetic of her home, then this moon night light lamp from Mydethun is exactly what she needs! This moon night light is sleek and elegant in appearance, and acts as a nice accent to any room or nursery. It has 3D technology made with eco-friendly materials, and has two light hue options (white or yellow) that change and adjust brightness at the touch. The rechargeable battery allows the lamp to last up to 10 hours, and it keeps out of the way by resting elegantly on the wooden stand. Your new mom friend will be thrilled to get a night light that isn’t in the shape of a tacky flower or fruit, but instead one that will blend in with the rest of her home. $31, amazon.com

3. Balsam Hill BH Fraser Fir Tree

Designed to look exactly like a real balsam fir, this tree with clear LED lights will instantly bring holiday cheer to any home & it is such a gorgeous classic – the whole family will love it! $1,299, balsamhill.com

4. Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit for iPad

If you’ve got a little Einstein on your list, then they’ll be sure to get excited once they unwrap this Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit under their Christmas tree. Osmo is known for its award-winning learning games, and this Little Genius kit compatible with all iPads allows for a hands-on learning experience for your little one right at home, by interacting with educational toys. This kit includes preschool learning tools that will teach them to recognize letters, learn phonics, develop pre-drawing skills, learn social cues, and much more. Designed for ages 3-5, the Little Genius games will kickstart your youngster’s creativity and cognitive skills, while prepping them to learn in a stress-free environment with instant encouragement. All you need is an iPad – then attach it to the Osmo base and your child will be ready to learn! $93, amazon.com

5. “Truth or Drink”: Drinking Card Game

Calling all new parents who need a serious break from parenthood! Give the clever gift of this fun “Truth or Drink” drinking card game to your pals who just had their first, second or third child this holiday, and they’ll be sure to thank you. This lively game is based on the popular Youtube series “Truth or Drink”, and is recommended for groups of 3-8 friends. Simply set out a lineup of cocktails, and shuffle together decks of your choice. Draw a card and ask the questions printed on it: either you answer the question you’ve been asked honestly, or take a long sip of your drink! This game is perfect for new parents to have a fun night in with friends, and escape from their stressful new lifestyles for a bit. $25, amazon.com

6. Personalized Christmas Stockings for Family of 4

OK, this one is almost too cute. Present those “new family” friends with this adorable personalized stocking set for their mantlepiece, and you’re guaranteed to make all of their upcoming Christmases so much warmer. Customize each stocking with “mom” and “dad” and children’s names, or everyone’s first name embroidered right on the high-quality stocking, and choose from a selection of cute Christmas characters such as Rudolph, Santa Claus, and more. This is the perfect gift for parents with newborn children – give them a stocking set before someone else does! $90, amazon.com

7. Unique Wooden Family Jigsaw Puzzles

Give the gift of critical thinking and teamwork with these stunning, unique jigsaw puzzles. These nature-themed puzzle sets are wooden and beautifully hand-painted and come in three different shapes: a lion, elephant, or fish. Each puzzle set comes complete with 192 pieces, so they won’t be too difficult for younger children to participate in. Best of all, once finished, these puzzles can be mounted serving as a beautiful home decoration. It’s the perfect present for a family to sit down and enjoy for night in, while creatively working together as a team. $50, amazon.com

8. Dance Dance Revolution (DDR Max) Super Deluxe Game

The one and only Dance Dance Revolution is undoubtedly an ideal gift for that fun, energetic family on your list. This timeless game is compatible with Playstation 1 and PS2, and the newest version offers over 60 new songs for the whole family to dance along to, laughing all the while. It’s perfect to play as a family, even with kids who are just starting to walk, and gets everyone moving and dancing together. There’s no age limit on DDR – and that’s a fact! $80, amazon.com