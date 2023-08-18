Shoppers Are Calling This Fitted Maxi ‘The Most Flattering Dress’ & You Can Shop It Under $30

Image Credit: Doronin Denis / Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Sleek, sexy, and stylish! This fitted maxi dress will fit you in all the right places and perfectly show off your curves. Shoppers are naming this dress a “Skims dupe,” since the Kim Kardashian brand’s Long Slip Dress is $78, while this Amazon one is only $25! AnotherChill’s Casual Lounge Slip dress is definitely a steal.

Get AnotherChill’s Casual Lounge Slip Dress for $25 today!

Not only is this dress at a reasonable price, but it is so versatile that you can wear it anywhere. If you’re going to an upscale event — you can pair it with a strappy heel and a nice bag — or if you’re going to the beach, you can wear it with a pair of flip-flops and sunglasses. You can even manage to style the dress in the fall and throw a cardigan over it and a pair of kicks on your feet!

You can keep it simple and mysterious with the black option or you add some pop of color into your wardrobe. The dress comes in many other colors — such as brown, pink, purple, green, grey, and red — so many to choose from!

The reviewers are raving about the Amazon dress. One called it their “best Amazon purchase hands down,” and another called it “the most flattering dress, for all body types.”

The dress is made of 95% polyester and 5% spandex, ensuring the feel is lightweight, breathable, and comfortable, which makes it suitable for almost every season. The straps are adjustable to make sure it fits your body just perfectly and you feel the most confident.