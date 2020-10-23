HollywoodLife Beauty Awards 2020 — Luxury Picks Worth Splurging On

The final category in the 2020 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards is luxury picks & we rounded up all of the winners in makeup & skincare that are worth the splurge!

The 2020 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards have officially come to an end and we saved the bast category for last – luxury. From makeup to skincare, we tried out tons of products in the luxury sector that are a bit pricey but are worth your hard-earned cash.

After testing out all different products, we narrowed down our list to just a few winners that have products worth every penny and you definitely will get your money’s worth. To see and shop for all the winners, scroll below or click through the gallery above!

BEST FACE OIL – MUTHA Face Oil

Face oil is an absolute must for deep hydration and after trying a ton of different oils, we landed on this MUTHA Face Oil which is formulated with 22 nutrients and seed oils that work to protect, hydrate and repair your skin. $110, MUTHA.com

BEST CONCEALER – Hourglass Cosmetics Vanish Airbrush Concealer

This lightweight liquid concealer delivers full coverage & leaves you with an airbrushed finish. It’s long-wearing, crease-proof & waterproof, plus, it covers imperfections, undereye circles, and more. It’s available in 22 different shades ranging from light to dark and it doesn’t crunch or dry out. $34, hourglasscosmetics.com

BEST LIPSTICK – Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick Venezia Collection

The Armani Beauty Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick Venezia Collection is an absolute must. The matte lipstick gives you long-lasting color that not only stays in place, but it also doesn’t fade and hydrates your lips. It leaves you with intense color that finishes with a gorgeous velvet matte. $38, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com

BEST MAKEUP BRUSH SET – PÜR X Barbie Brush ‘n Sparkle Signature 5-Piece Cruelty Free Brush Set with Bag

For all of you Barbie fans out there – this is hands down the best collaboration of the year. The PÜR X Barbie Brush ‘n Sparkle Signature 5-Piece Cruelty-Free Brush Set is everything you’ve ever dreamed of and more. The limited-edition set has five brushes that will transform your face in no time and all of the pieces are decorated with gorgeous accessories. $48, purcosmetics.com

BEST FOUNDATION – jane iredale Beyond Matte

Available in 18 different shades, the jane iredale Beyond Matte foundation is perfect for everyday use. It’s weightless and gives you buildable coverage with a semi-matte finish. Not only is it a foundation to cover up imperfections, it has a nourishing formula that also hydrates all day long, plus, it’s vegan and cruelty-free. $50, janeiredale.com

BEST LUXURY MASCARA – Gucci Mascara L’Obscur

If you want to up your makeup game then this Gucci Mascara L’Obscur is the perfect option for you. It has a flexible thin brush that helps elongate your lashes and get in hard to reach places, plus, the mascara lasts up to 12 hours and is free of sulfates SLS and SLES, and parabens. $35, sephora.com

BEST LUXURY EYE CREAM – Sulwhasoo Bloomstay Vitalizing Eye Cream

Give your eyes the treatment they need with the Sulwhasoo Bloomstay Vitalizing Eye Cream. While it’s a bit pricey, it is worth every penny as it’s a jelly cream that comes with a metal-tipped wand that allows you to gently massage the cream into your under-eyes. It’s formulated with green plum blossom, which is rich in antioxidants, mulberry extract, and plant-based ingredients that work together to help reduce the appearance of dark circles, lines, wrinkles, and bags. $100, nordstrom.com

BEST LUXURY BODY LOTION – Molton Brown Milk Musk Body Lotion

This Molton Brown Milk Musk Body Lotion from one of our favorite brands is a must-have. It has top notes of pear and peach with notes of musk, vanilla, white cedarwood, and tonka bean so every time you lather yourself it’s delightful. Not only does it smell fabulous, but it also gives you supreme hydration and is paraben-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. $42, moltonbrown.com

BEST EYEBROW FILLER – IT Cosmetics Brow Power Filler

Available in four neutral colors, the IT Cosmetics Brow Power Filler is everything you need to get structured, full eyebrows in just a few simple swipes. It’s waterproof, volumizing, tinted, and it lasts up to 16 hours of wear without smudging! $55, itcosmetics.com

BEST NECK CREAM – SkinCeuticals Tripeptide-R Neck Repair

One of the main parts of the body that many people forget about when it comes to skincare is the neck and this SkinCeuticals Tripeptide-R Neck Repair is an absolute must. It uses retinol to help reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles. $120, SkinCeuticals.com

BEST FACIAL TOOLS – Snow Fox Skincare Snowy Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set

Included in the Snow Fox Skincare Snowy Jade Roller and Gua Sha Set are two different tools that work with each other to depuff your face and increase blood flow, circulation, and collagen. Pro tip: put them in the refrigerator or freezer overnight to give your skin a wake-up call when needed! $54, snowfox.com

BEST CBD CREAM – Ellis Brooklyn Marvelous CBD Extra Rich Body Cream

CBD is this year’s hottest ingredient and it’s made its way into all forms of skincare but we especially love the Ellis Brooklyn Marvelous CBD Extra Rich Body Cream which is super rich and has 500 mg of full-spectrum CBD and shea butter. Your skin will thank you. $125, sephora.com

BEST SETTING POWDER – Merle Norman Cosmetics Soft-Focus Finishing Powder

Available in two colors, this Merle Norman Cosmetics Soft-Focus Finishing Powder is a must-have in your makeup bag. It’s extremely smooth and lightweight, plus, it doesn’t dry out, instead, it soaks up any excess oil or grease, leaving you with an airbrushed finish. $34, MerleNorman.com

BEST TONER – AMOREPACIFIC Botanical Soothing Toner

You will be obsessed with the lightweight AMOREPACIFIC Botanical Soothing Toner that is formulated with King Bamboo Sap which intensely moisturizes the skin. The toner hydrates, calms, and purifies the skin, plus, it’s made with a Dew Comforting Formula that has stabilized panthenol in the liquid, which spreads all over your face before being absorbed. $95, sephora.com