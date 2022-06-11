You Can Get Chrissy Teigen’s Flirty One-Shoulder Swimsuit For Only $30 On Amazon

Image Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews

Summer is finally here, and we couldn’t be happier. We’re welcoming pool and beach days with open arms and shoulders. Yes, one-shoulder swimsuits are back and there’s one in particular that we’re loving.

CUPSHE One Piece Swimsuit – Buy It On Amazon

This one-shoulder swimsuit is so popular, that celebrities like Chrissy Teigen are even hopping right on the trend. Stylish, flattering and so much more, we understand why it’s the new hot trend in swimwear. Keep reading to see why this Amazon swimsuit has customers raving.

Cupshe designs their swimsuits for all different kinds of body shapes and sizes, so looking and feeling your best has never been easier. The color block design is not only cute, but it’s extremely flattering. Colorblock designs help create illusions and accentuate body shapes. That’s not the only perk though. Incorporating blocks of color in your wardrobe is an easy way to get a bold look, and this pop will help your skin look revived and glowy for those days at the pool.

This swimsuit is the perfect mix of fun and flirty thanks to the bow design and single shoulder. Even better, this strap is adjustable, so you can tighten or loosen it to your unique shoulders.

Reviewers said this suit was so comfortable, thanks to the polyester and spandex material. The swimsuit’s padded cups help keep everything covered and you worry-free. If you’re not a fan of pads, no big deal. They’re removable and easy to insert back in if you change your mind.

This trendy suit comes in four colors: blue, coffee white, black white and blue-white. Sizes range from extra small to extra large, so you can find your perfect color and size and head to the beach or pool in style.

Turn heads this summer and rock that trendy one-shoulder swimsuit look with confidence. This swimsuit is our favorite for a reason, and we expect it to sell out fast. So don’t miss out and grab yours before it’s too late.