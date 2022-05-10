The 2022 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards — Best In Skincare & Body Care

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to skin and body care there are a lot of factors we look for when choosing winners for the HollywoodLife Beauty Awards. Whether it’s texture, results, price, or fragrance this year’s awards feature the best of the best in all categories.

From body lotion to cleaners, acne spot treatments, and so much more, we rounded up all of the best products that we tried, tested, and swear by, and you can see all of the winners below and in the gallery above. Even better, you can shop for all of our favorite products, right here!

BEST MICELLAR WATER – OLOS Biphasic Micellar Water

We are loving this OLOS micellar water that is perfect for on the go if you want to clean your face or remove makeup. It’s fragrance-free and made without silicones, plus it’s super hydrating and safe for sensitive skin. $28, amazon.com

BEST BODY LOTION – Eminence Organics Strawberry Rhubarb Body Lotion

This vegan, soy-free, nut-free, and gluten-free body lotion not only smells amazing but it’s formulated with hyaluronic acid to penetrate the skin with maximum hydration. Ut super creamy and leaves your skin feeling hydrated without being sticky. $34, eminenceorganics.com/us

BEST ACNE SPOT TREATMENT – Image Skincare CLEAR CELL Clarifying Acne Spot Treatment

This super powerful Image Skincare acne spot treatment targets existing zits as well as prevent new pimples from forming. It’s made with 2% salicylic acid that sinks into pores to eliminate breakouts, plus, it helps reduce the appearance of pores and minimizes redness. $35, imageskincare.com

BEST EYE CREAM – REN SKINCARE Brightening Dark Circle Eye Cream

This cruelty-free, fragrance-free, REN Skincare vegan eye cream brightens your eyes and helps diminish dark circles using clean ingredients of elderberry flower extract and glycogen. The ingredients work together to target dark circles and puffiness while helping to retain moisture. $44, renskincare.com

BEST SPF – Kinfield Sunglow SPF30 Luminizing Sunscreen

This 100% mineral and reef-safe SPF has become one of our all-time favorites. It’s super lightweight and hydrating with a slight ting that gives you a glowy look all while protecting your skin from the sun and harmful UV rays. $28, kinfield.com

BEST EXFOLIATOR – Medik8 Pore Refining Scrub

This facial scrub works to reveal a radiant complexion by using a combination of chemical and physical exfoliants. The appearance of your pores are left minimized while your skin feels soft and smooth, thanks to the ingredients of L-Mandelic Acid, Salicylic Acid, and Jojoba Micro-Exfoliators. $40, us.medik8.com

BEST MOISTURIZER – philosophy hope in a jar smooth-glow multi-tasking moisturizer

If you have dehydrated skin, then this is the perfect moisturizer for you. Even if your skin is hydrated, this cream is a great option because it is formulated with hyaluronic acid, 2% high-purity glycolic acid, and an exclusive radiance complex that has pro-vitamin p and upcycled tangerine peel extract, that all work together to deliver a packed punch of moisture that also helps to improve skin texture, wrinkles, and dullness. $39, philosophy.com

BEST CLEANSER – The Inkey List Fulvic Acid Brightening Cleanser

This gel cleanser is formulated with 0.5% Nordic Peat, which is naturally high in Fulvic Acid. Fulvic acid is a strong anti-inflammatory antioxidant that improves the appearance of uneven skin tone. It’s also formulated with vitamin C-rich Kakadum plum that boosts the skin’s radiance. $11, theinkeylist.com

BEST HAND WASH – MyKirei by KAO Paw Print Foam Hand Wash

Not only do we love this hand wash because it’s formulated with vitamin-C rich Japanese Yuzu fruit extract and soothing Rice Water to hydrate your hands while cleansing them, but we also love it because the pump is in the shape of a paw print, so every time you wash your hands you get a fun little paw print shape in your hands. $18, mykirei.com