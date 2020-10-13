Everyone’s Favorite Hair Straightener Is Currently 25% Off On Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is full of fabulous deals on all of your favorite beauty tools & the beloved BaBylissPRO hair straightener is currently 25% off!

If you’re looking for a new hair straightener, look no further because Amazon Prime Day is running an amazing deal on everyone’s favorite hair iron – BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron is currently on sale for just $97. While it may seem expensive, the original price was $129.99 so you definitely get the most bang for your buck. In order to shop Amazon Prime Day, you must be a Prime member, but have no fear because you can sign up to be a member, right here!

Get the BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin Straightening Iron here for $97.49.

The BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Ultra-Thin iron is lightweight and has five-inch long plates that make it easier to get more chunks of your hair straight in a short amount of time. It features a whopping 50 heat settings and it gets as hot as 450 degrees which is great for super coarse hair. The iron is made with titanium plates that resist corrosion and give you extra high heat.

Due to the titanium plates, the iron glides smoothly on your hair and doesn’t tangle or pull, plus, it leaves your hair looking shiny and feeling smooth. Since it is lightweight, it’s easier to hold for longer periods of time and you don’t get as tired. One of the best features is the fact that the plates are rounded so you can curl your hair using this tool as well. Or, if you just want flips that look like you just got a blowout, you can turn the straightener at the bottom to flip your ends and give you volume.