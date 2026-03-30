‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ Season 3: Was the Jon Hamm Series Renewed?

Image Credit: Apple TV

Your Friends & Neighbors is back with more drama. The Jon Hamm-led Apple TV+ series, created by Jonathan Tropper, follows a disgraced hedge fund manager who turns to stealing from his wealthy neighbors. Season 1 captivated viewers with its mix of crime, secrets and suburban tension, with Olivia Munn among the ensemble cast.

With a new season on the way and the show already renewed for a third installment, fans have plenty to look forward to. Here’s everything to know about how to watch, when episodes drop and what’s next for the series.

What Is Your Friends & Neighbors About?

Your Friends & Neighbors follows Andrew “Coop” Cooper, a once-successful hedge fund manager played by Hamm, whose life begins to unravel after he loses his job and struggles to maintain his expensive lifestyle. To keep up appearances, he starts stealing from the wealthy people in his social circle—believing they won’t notice their excess disappearing.

Tropper initially conceived the series as a satirical take on a midlife crisis, but told Esquire that the story evolves in season 2. “Season 2 is beyond that. It’s a much deeper exploration of mortality,” he said. “There’s a strong correlation between these feelings of impending mortality and the desperation to right your ship because you don’t have all the time in the world anymore.”

Munn plays Samantha Levitt, one of the wealthy figures in Coop’s orbit whose life intersects with his unraveling world. Speaking to Esquire, she said, “What I really loved was how it takes a real look at people who have everything that we think makes a happy life and what happens when you lose it all. What are the lengths that you’ll go to maintain that power and wealth?”

How Can I Watch Episodes of Your Friends & Neighbors?

Your Friends & Neighbors streams exclusively on Apple TV+. Season 1 is available to stream in full, while newer seasons follow a weekly release schedule rather than dropping all episodes at once.

Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2 Cast

Hamm returns as Coop, alongside Munn, Amanda Peet, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, Lena Hall and Aimee Carrero. Season 2 also introduces James Marsden as a new neighbor whose arrival threatens to expose Coop’s secrets.

When Does Season 2 of Your Friends & Neighbors Come Out?

Season 2 premieres on April 3, 2026, with one episode released at launch followed by new episodes weekly through early June.

Is There a Season 3 of Your Friends & Neighbors?

Yes — Your Friends & Neighbors has already been renewed for season 3. Apple TV+ announced the early renewal in February 2026, ahead of the second season’s premiere.