5 Things
Hollywood Life

Whitney Fransway: 5 Things About The Beauty Who Connor Is Pining For On ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "601A" - In the premiere episode of what promises to be another wild ride of "Bachelor in Paradise," our favorite members of Bachelor Nation begin their journey for another chance at finding love at a luxurious Mexico resort, airing MONDAY, AUG. 5 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) TAYSHIA ADAMS, SYDNEY LOTUACO, NICOLE LOPEZ-ALVAR
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "604B" - Emotions are running high between the men and women in Paradise. Everyone seems upset until a surprise package arrives with an invitation to the wedding of Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson, who got engaged at the end of last season. All the new couples take hope that this could possibly be them in the future. However, Clay, a good friend of the happy couple, must face his ex-girlfriend Angela, who is a bridesmaid, for the first time since their breakup, on this happily-ever-after episode of "Bachelor in Paradise" airing TUESDAY, AUG. 27 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) CONNOR SAELI, CAELYNN MILLER-KEYES
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "604A" - Tayshia has been having a lot of fun with John Paul Jones, but she encourages him to explore his options with other women. Will he and the new females who covet him survive the dates? All of this action leaves Tayshia free to explore another relationship with a wonderful guy. But whose rose will she accept this week? The relationship merry-go-round spins faster and faster this week until it's almost out of control on "Bachelor in Paradise," MONDAY, AUG. 26 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) KRYSTAL NIELSON View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
Things are winding down on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ but Connor Saeli is still optimistic about finding love — and he’s hoping Whitney Fransway will arrive so he can sweep her off her feet!

Connor Saeli was left heartbroken on the Sept. 9 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. After she left him, he went on a date with Revian Chang, and they seemed to hit it off, but the episode description for the Sept. 10 episode reveals that he has someone else on his mind — Whitney Fransway. The episode info teases that Connor and Whitney’s storyline on the show will result in another ‘Bachelor In Paradise First,’ and as we wait to see how it plays out, you can get to know more about Whitney right here:

1. When was she on The BachelorThe reason that Whitney’s name might not sound familiar is because it’s been a bit of time since she’s graced our television screens! Whitney was actually on season 21 of The Bachelor (Nick Viall’s season), which aired in 2017. She actually made it all the way until week six of the show before she was eliminated during a two-on-one date with Danielle Lombard. Nick actually left Whitney deserted on an island when he told her he was sending her home, and Danielle was also sent home during the same date.

2. She was in another relationship after The Bachelor. It didn’t take long for Whitney to move on from her breakup from Nick. In 2017, she started posting photos on Instagram with a new boyfriend named Raul Ernesto. Their relationship lasted for about a year before they ended things in the summer of 2018.

3. She has a lifestyle website. Whitney’s LinkedIn lists herself as the Content Creator for the website Yours Truly, Whitney, which she started in March 2016. The website features tons of lifestyle, beauty, style, travel and wellness content. However, she has not updated the site since Christmas Eve 2018.

4. She’s college educated. Whitney received her Associate of Arts in Communications from Normandale Community College, which she attended from 2010-2014. She then spent two years at Minnesota State University, Mankato, where she obtained her Bachelor’s Degree in Communication and Media Studies in 2016.

5. She has close friends in Bachelor Nation. While Whitney hasn’t been on a Bachelor show in two years, she’s stayed close with several girls from the franchise. Rachel Lindsay is one of her very good friends, and she was in attendance at her wedding in August. She’s also close with Kristina Schulman, Astrid Loch, Alexis Waters and more.