Trystan Terrell: 5 Things To Know About The UNCC Shooting Suspect

A shooting that has reportedly left two people dead and four injured broke out at UNCC, and police confirmed that one person was taken into custody. That suspect was allegedly identified as Trystan Terrell, according to an NBC news affiliate.

Trystan Terrell has been identified as the suspect in the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC) shooting on April 30, according to a local NBC news affiliate. The 22-year-old was taken into police custody, officials told WCNC, which captured the moment he was escorted into police headquarters on camera. However, no one has been arrested in connection with the shooting, and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) has yet to officially name the gunman. HollywoodLife has reached out to CMPD for comment, but we’ve not received a response. While there is no indication at this time that Terrell is the shooter, here’s what we know about the student who has been identified as a suspect:

1. Trystan studied history at UNCC. He was a 22-year-old history major, officials told WCNC.

2. The suspected shooter dropped out from UNCC. He opted out of his studies this semester (spring 2019), according to officials.

3. The suspect appears to smile and say something on camera. He was caught on camera by WCNC, and right before heading inside the CMPD headquarters, he appeared to slightly grin and “shouted” something that reporters could not make out.

4. The suspect is being linked to a shooting that has allegedly resulted in two deaths. Four more people were also injured (with two reportedly having life-threatening injuries), according to NBC News. As a result, the university was put on lockdown on Tuesday evening. However, it has yet to be confirmed if Trystan was actually connected to the incident.

LIVE: Officials hold news conference on deadly shooting on the UNC Charlotte campus. https://t.co/FdXL1dhv4i — ABC News (@ABC) May 1, 2019

5. The suspect was disarmed in a university building. He reportedly “shot several students” with a pistol, officials reported in a press conference on April 30. One of the officials added, “We were able to get in the building quick enough to where we actually took custody of the suspect. He was disarmed and he was taken into custody by our officers.”